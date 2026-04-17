Not everywhere in Syria can reasonably be expected to return. Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, is largely destroyed after years of fighting. (Image from the end of November 2025) Keystone

Asylum seekers from Syria can be sent back to their country of origin. Following the suspension of asylum decisions in December 2024 in connection with the fall of the Assad regime, the State Secretariat for Migration will once again decide on applications from 1 May.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has been closely monitoring the situation in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024, according to a statement issued on Friday. It also carried out a fact-finding mission to Syria and Lebanon in November 2025. Based on the findings and other information obtained, the asylum practice has been updated.

The SEM will again examine each asylum application on a case-by-case basis, it added. The State Secretariat currently assumes that there is no longer a situation of general violence in all regions of Syria. There are currently 850 applications pending in the first instance.

Removal to these regions can be ordered if "favorable circumstances exist and the persons concerned would not find themselves in a situation that threatens their existence if they were to return".

However, in view of the continuing volatile security situation and the difficult economic and humanitarian situation, the SEM assumes that these "favorable circumstances" will not yet exist for many asylum seekers.

At the same time, the State Secretariat for Migration is launching a return assistance program for people who voluntarily return to Syria. In addition to the start-up and project aid from the EU Reintegration Program of Frontex of up to 2600 euros per person, an additional Swiss amount of 1000 francs per person will be paid.

According to the SEM, 60 people returned to Syria from Switzerland with return assistance in the second half of 2025.