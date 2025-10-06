  1. Residential Customers
Massive snowstorm At least 350 tourists rescued from Mount Everest

dpa

6.10.2025 - 07:26

Several hundred people are said to be trapped in tent camps on Mount Everest. (archive photo)
The tourists were previously stuck in tent camps at an altitude of 4900 meters after a snowstorm. It is possible that several hundred people are still on the mountain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After a snowstorm on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, at least 350 trapped tourists were rescued by rescue teams.
  • In total, almost 1000 people were previously trapped at 4900 meters above sea level.
  • Reports indicate possible casualties, but there is no exact information on the number of dead.
At least 350 tourists who were trapped on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest after a snowstorm have been rescued by rescue teams. The people were brought safely to the nearest village of Qudang, Chinese state television reported.

Previously, according to reports from Chinese state media, almost 1,000 people were trapped on the east side of Mount Everest at an altitude of 4,900 meters. Some of their tents were damaged by the storm and the access roads were blocked by masses of snow. It is still unclear how many people are still trapped on Mount Everest.

According to a report by the state news platform Jimu Xinwen, there were also casualties on site. There is no confirmed information on possible fatalities so far.

