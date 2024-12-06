At the Etzelpark petrol station in Dintikon AG, unleaded 95 petrol costs just CHF 1.59 per liter. Tiktok/winti_benzin

Entrepreneur Michael Knobel is fighting the high cost of petrol in Switzerland with low prices. His latest filling station in Dintikon AG is part of a strategy that is redefining competition in many places.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Michael Knobel is opening another Etzelpark petrol station in Dintikon AG, offering unleaded 95 petrol for CHF 1.59 per liter.

His low-price strategy often forces local competitors to lower their prices.

Knobel criticizes the Swiss petrol market as "sick" and sees his petrol stations as a solution to enable fair prices through competition. Show more

Michael Knobel runs a number of independent petrol stations: After Füllinsdorf BL, Thayngen SH, Pfäffikon SZ, Winterthur and Gossau SG, the 44-year-old opened a branch of his Etzelpark petrol station in Dintikon AG on August 23. His unleaded 95 petrol currently costs 1.59 francs.

With his low-price strategy, the entrepreneur usually forces the competition to react. At the other Etzelpark locations, other suppliers suddenly dropped their prices too. For comparison: according to TCS, unleaded 95 petrol currently costs an average of CHF 1.72 per liter in Switzerland.

"Now we're bringing the prices down here too," says Knobel in a video on Tiktok. His price is around 15 to 20 centimes below the local average. However, the quality of his goods is still guaranteed: "We don't mix in anything that reduces the mileage," assures Knobel.

"The market is sick"

"If the price of the other suppliers around my petrol stations can be so low, why can't it be so low throughout Switzerland?" asked Knobel in an interview at the end of August.

The petrol market is sick. But wherever he opened a petrol station himself, the market was working again. It is quite possible that those drivers in the Dintikon region who drive combustion engines will also benefit.