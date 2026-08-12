A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Switzerland on August 12, 2026. The calculator shows you the exact time for your community.

blue News provides details At this time of day, the moon is blocking the sun where you are

Here's what it's all about On August 12, 2026, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, obscuring about 90 percent of the Sun's disk in Switzerland, depending on the location.

The partial eclipse will begin in the evening at different times depending on the location.

During the eclipse, the Sun is very low in the west-northwest. An observation site with an unobstructed view of the horizon is essential, as the Sun sets while still partially obscured. Summary created with

☀️🌑 Wir wollen deine Sonnenfinsternis-Bilder Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen! Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12. Oder via E-Mail.

On Wednesday, August 12, there will be a partial solar eclipse: The Moon will pass in front of the Sun and, depending on your location, cover about 90 percent of the Sun’s disk.

It begins around 7:25 p.m., reaching its peak around 8:19 p.m. A total solar eclipse will not be visible in Switzerland, but a rare spectacle will take place shortly before sunset.

When does the solar eclipse begin in Switzerland?

Across the country, the solar eclipse will begin around 7:25 p.m. and reach its peak around 8:19 p.m. The exact time, however, depends on your location: In western Switzerland, the spectacle will begin a little later, and the sun will be obscured more completely than in the east.

With our calculator, you can enter your location and see, down to the second, when the solar eclipse begins in your area and when it reaches its peak.

Sonnenfinsternis vom 12. August 2026 Wann und wie stark die partielle Sonnenfinsternis in deiner Gemeinde zu sehen ist. Deine Gemeinde 📍 Aktuellen Standort verwenden — — Beginnt in — Beginn — Maximum — Ende — Dauer — Bedeckung (Fläche) — Sonnenstand im Maximum — Berechnet nach der Methode von Fred Espenak (EclipseWise.com), auf Basis des geografischen Mittelpunkts der gewählten Gemeinde. Die Werte gelten für einen freien, unverbauten Horizont auf Meereshöhe. Höhe des Standorts sowie Berge, Hügel, Wälder oder Gebäude in Sichtrichtung Westnordwest werden nicht berücksichtigt und können die tatsächlichen Uhrzeiten um wenige Sekunden verschieben. Alle Zeiten in Schweizer Ortszeit (MESZ). Gemeindedaten: Bundesamt für Statistik BFS. Kantonswappen: swiss-flags von Yann Lerjen (MIT-Lizenz).

In which direction can you see the solar eclipse?

The short answer: If you look up at the sky, just look for the sun. On Wednesday evening, it will be in the west or northwest. However, houses, mountains, or trees can quickly block your view.

The best location is one with an unobstructed view of the horizon, such as a hill, a lakeshore facing west, or an open field. In Switzerland, the sun sets while it is still partially obscured by the moon. So if you want to see the final phase, you should choose your observation spot early and factor in the sunset.

Where will the total solar eclipse be visible?

On August 12, the Sun will disappear completely only within a narrow band. This path of totality runs through Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal, among other places. The total phase will last a little over two minutes at most in those areas.

The rest of Europe—including Switzerland, Germany, and Austria—will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Watching a Solar Eclipse: How to Protect Your Eyes

It's important to protect your eyes: Even when the sun is about 90 percent obscured, you should never look directly at the sun without protection. Just a few seconds can cause permanent damage to the retina.

Here's what you'll need: certified solar eclipse glasses (EN ISO 12312-2 standard) or a special solar filter for binoculars, a telescope, or a camera. That's not enough: regular sunglasses, even several pairs stacked on top of each other; emergency blankets, exposed film, soot-blackened glass, or CDs.

If you don't have glasses, you can observe the eclipse indirectly: using a pinhole camera made of cardboard or in the shade of a tree. Important: Don't look at the sun through the leaves; instead, look at the ground. There, the gaps between the leaves will project the crescent-shaped sun.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse will take place as early as August 2, 2027, and will be visible in Switzerland as a partial eclipse—it will be total over southern Spain and North Africa.

We'll have to wait a long time, however, for a total solar eclipse in Switzerland. The next one won't be visible until September 3, 2081.

Here's a summary of the most important points again When will the solar eclipse be visible in Switzerland on August 12? The partial solar eclipse will begin in Switzerland around 7:25 p.m. and reach its peak around 8:19 p.m. The exact times vary depending on location.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Switzerland around 7:25 p.m. and reach its peak around 8:19 p.m. The exact times vary depending on location. What percentage of the sun is obscured in Switzerland? Depending on the location, about 90 percent. In western Switzerland, the degree of obscuration is slightly higher than in the east.

Depending on the location, about 90 percent. In western Switzerland, the degree of obscuration is slightly higher than in the east. Will the solar eclipse be total in Switzerland? No. The eclipse will be total only in a narrow band across Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal.

No. The eclipse will be total only in a narrow band across Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal. Can you watch the solar eclipse with regular sunglasses? No. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection. You need certified solar eclipse glasses that comply with EN ISO 12312-2 or a suitable solar filter.

No. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection. You need certified solar eclipse glasses that comply with EN ISO 12312-2 or a suitable solar filter. Which direction should I look? Toward the west-northwest. The sun is already very low on the horizon, so an unobstructed view toward the west is crucial.