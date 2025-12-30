No one was injured in the suspected ATM blast in Marin NE, but there was considerable damage to property. Keystone

Unknown persons blew up two ATMs in the Marin Center near Neuchâtel on Tuesday night and fled the scene.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unknown persons blew up two ATMs in the Marin shopping center near Neuchâtel on Tuesday night and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The police launched a major manhunt involving specialists from Vaud, Zurich and Fedpol. Show more

In Marin, Neuchâtel, unknown persons forced open two ATMs in a shopping center early on Tuesday morning. No one was injured and the perpetrators are still on the run.

At least three people broke into the Marin Center shortly after 4 a.m., as the Neuchâtel police wrote in a statement. The perpetrators blew up two ATMs belonging to the Neuchâtel Cantonal Bank inside the shopping center and then fled. No one was injured and there was no danger to the public.

The police were on site with several patrols, cordoned off the area and began an unsuccessful search for the perpetrators. A large-scale operation was still underway at midday on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Center closed

The police called on the public to stay away from the shopping center for the duration of the operation. According to the statement, the Marin Center will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the police, explosives specialists from the Vaud cantonal police and the Zurich Forensic Institute, the Federal Office of Police Fedpol and the Littoral fire protection region were also involved in the operation. The possible loot is the subject of investigations.

If it is confirmed that the attack was carried out with explosives, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland will take charge of the proceedings.

Number of blasts decreased

The number of explosives attacks on ATMs in Switzerland has fallen sharply this year. According to Fedpol statistics, 48 ATM attacks were registered in 2024. From January to the beginning of December 2025 - excluding the possible blast in Marin - there were still 23.

The federal government sees this as confirmation that law enforcement and prevention are increasingly working. At the same time, the damage caused is increasing, as Fedpol wrote. The scenes of the crimes regularly present a picture of massive destruction.