The operating hours of the Zurich and Geneva airports are to be legally safeguarded through an amendment to the Aviation Act. A motion to reject the bill, put forward by a red-green minority, failed in the National Council on Thursday.

In the future, the operations and operating hours of the Geneva and Zurich airports are to be legally guaranteed. Opponents say this will cement the existing burdens on the public. (File photo)

According to the minority in the Council, the amendment to the Aviation Act should have been limited to the technical and organizational aspects necessary for flight safety.

In particular, they called for the extension of the grandfather clause to the operations and operating hours of the two national airports to be dropped. Such an extension would cement existing burdens on the population in terms of noise and environmental protection. This is primarily because, for example, the Federal Supreme Court would no longer be able to order any other regulations.

On Thursday, however, the Council followed the majority of its competent Committee on Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) and rejected the motion to refer the bill back to committee by a vote of 129 to 61.

According to its draft, the Federal Council aims, through this expansion, to ensure that in the future not only the existing buildings and facilities at the two airports are legally protected, but also their operations, including operating hours.

To date, aircraft at Zurich Airport have been permitted to take off or land until 11:00 p.m. Additionally, until 11:30 p.m., it is permitted to clear flight delays without a special permit. In Geneva, aircraft take off and land between 6:00 a.m. and midnight. In the event of delays, exceptions are possible until 12:30 a.m.