Major operation in Pfungen ZH Attempted burglary in gun store - police deploy special diamond unit

Dominik Müller

26.7.2025

The uniform of a police officer from the Zurich cantonal police.
The uniform of a police officer from the Zurich cantonal police.
Symbolbild: Keystone

The police are on the scene in Pfungen ZH on Saturday morning with a large contingent. It is not yet clear why.

26.07.2025, 08:37

26.07.2025, 09:21

A large-scale police operation is underway in Pfungen ZH on Saturday morning. The Zurich cantonal police confirmed an operation in response to media inquiries. According to them, the Diamant special unit is also on site.

Further details are still unknown. An eyewitness told "20 Minuten":"Everything is cordoned off."

It is now clear that it was an attempted break-in at a gun store. Two people have been arrested. "We are now slowly winding down the operation again," a police spokesperson is quoted as saying.

People can move freely around the village again and there is no danger to the population.

+++ Update to follow +++