The police were able to arrest a 27-year-old man.

A man was arrested in Bülach ZH early Monday morning. He had attempted to break into a gun store.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday morning, a 27-year-old attempted to break into a gun store in Bülach ZH.

The Zurich cantonal police were able to arrest him shortly afterwards.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute secured evidence at the scene of the crime. Show more

Early Monday morning, a previously unknown perpetrator attempted to break into a gun store in Bülach ZH. The Zurich cantonal police were able to arrest a suspect shortly afterwards.

At around 3.45 a.m., the Zurich cantonal police operations center received a burglar alarm from the store in question. The emergency services immediately deployed to the scene discovered an attempted burglary.

In the vicinity of the crime scene, the police managed to stop and arrest a man. He is a 27-year-old Belgian national. After being questioned by the police, he was handed over to the public prosecutor's office.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute secured evidence at the scene of the crime. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Zurich cantonal police are examining whether there is a connection with other similar crimes.