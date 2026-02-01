Flames burst out of the roof of an apartment building in Zurich's District 8 early on Saturday evening, triggering a major alarm. The fire department deployed several vehicles to Forchstrasse, but no one was injured.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before 6 p.m., an attic fire broke out in an apartment building on Forchstrasse in Zurich's District 8, prompting the professional and militia fire departments to respond with a large number of firefighters.

The building was being renovated, which is why there were no people inside. No one was injured, but the damage to property is likely to be considerable.

The extinguishing work was complex, public transport was temporarily interrupted and the cause of the fire is still unclear. Show more

Shortly before 6 p.m., an attic fire was reported to the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center on Forchstrasse in Zurich's District 8. Residents reported flames coming from the roof of an apartment building. The professional and militia fire department responded with a large contingent. On arrival, the roof area was fully engulfed in flames.

The extinguishing work was difficult because the fire had spread to the roof area. Two aerial ladders were used to fight the fire. In addition, Schutz & Rettung Zurich monitored the scene of the fire from the air using a drone, according to the service.

The building was being renovated. For this reason, there were no people in the building at the time the fire broke out. As things stand, no one was injured. An ambulance was called to the scene as a precautionary measure. The property damage is likely to be considerable.

The fire department opened the roof to get to the source of the fire. In a further step, the firefighters removed parts of the roof and insulation material with a grab and stored them in a container. An antenna on the roof posed an additional challenge. The operation continued into the evening.

Public traffic had to be interrupted on a section of Forchstrasse for the extinguishing work. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Specialists from the city and cantonal police took up the investigation. A historic building at Lindenhof had already burnt out completely on Monday night. This was the second major fire in the city area within a short space of time.