Switzerland has said yes to the e-ID - but it is not yet technically ready. The Swiss Federal Audit Office therefore advises the responsible authorities to allow more time rather than start with security risks.

The E-ID is not due to be launched until summer 2026 at the earliest. The federal government has spent around CHF 182 million on it, and it will cost around CHF 25 million a year to operate.

The Swiss Federal Audit Office writes: Important parts of the technology had not yet been fully developed and tested in 2025.

It therefore recommends starting later rather than with security gaps. Show more

Following the people's yes to electronic identity (e-ID), many supporters and critics are asking the same question: when will it actually happen? The reasons may vary, but the uncertainty remains. The launch is planned for the "third quarter of 2026" - i.e. after the start of the summer vacations at the earliest.

As a reminder: in Switzerland, people will be able to use the "Swiyu" smartphone app to prove their identity digitally in future. The federal government has approved around CHF 182 million for development, construction and pilot projects. The subsequent operation will cost around CHF 25 million per year.

Citizens will be able to use the e-ID to carry out official transactions online - such as ordering an extract from the debt collection register, concluding contracts or proving their age digitally. They will also be able to prove that they are of legal age without having to reveal their full name to the doorman.

However, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) sees several open points.

Encryption not yet fully integrated

A central point of criticism concerns the end-to-end encryption of user data (also known as payload) - i.e. the content that is actually exchanged between the cell phone and a company or authority.

In principle, the data exchange is encrypted. However, according to the SFAO, the end-to-end encryption of the actual content (end-to-end) had not yet been fully designed and integrated at the time of the audit.

Important: The audit took place between August and September 2025. According to the project plan, the missing security function was to be implemented by the end of 2025. Whether this actually happened remains to be seen. The report does not take into account any developments after the audit period. The report from the end of December has only now been published.

The SFAO explicitly warns of a risk: "This is not yet the case for the encryption of user data, which means there is a risk that aspects of security will have to be "added" to the system." Although there is a buffer in summer 2026, this buffer is intended as a "stabilization phase" and is not planned to carry out any major work on the e-ID technology.

Concepts have not yet been translated into reality

There is also work to be done on issuing the E-ID itself. The current "public beta" allows a test identity to be generated at the touch of a button. The later, real E-ID will work differently. Applicants must have their identity verified. Automated facial recognition is planned. If necessary or desired, it should also be possible to make an appointment at the passport office.

But what exactly this will look like in reality: Although this has been thought through, it has not yet been implemented. In addition, concrete end-to-end test cases for the entire system were not yet available. A test concept existed, but the detailed tests would only follow later.

The SFAO therefore recommends that the Federal Office of Justice adhere to such "stabilization phases" in full - even if this means that the e-ID comes later. The SFAO states: "The e-ID project represents a reputational risk for the Confederation both nationally and internationally. The security and stability of the e-ID must therefore be weighted in this program by adhering to the launch date."

The Federal Office has accepted the recommendation and announces: "An extension of the program duration and thus an increased resource requirement will be consciously accepted"