Auntie Ju has many fans: a Ju-52 in the air in 2018. Keystone

The Ju-52 is no longer flying in Switzerland. As expected, the costs of continuing operations are too high.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ju-52 is no longer flying in Switzerland.

As expected, the costs of operation are too high.

Although the last Aunt Ju will no longer take off, it can at least be viewed and boarded in Dübendorf. Show more

The Ju-52 aircraft belonging to the Ju-Air association will remain in the Dübendorf ZH Aviation Museum: as expected, the aircraft can no longer be taken into the air - the costs are too high and the conditions too strict.

There is no realistic hope that the Auntie Ju will return to the Swiss skies, said Christian Gartmann from the Ju-Air association on SRF Radio's "Regionaljournal Zürich-Schaffhausen" on Wednesday.

It would cost well over a million francs to make the aircraft on display airworthy, Gartmann explained. The association does not have this money. In addition, according to stricter safety regulations, only flights with very few passengers would be allowed. This would not pay off - a black zero would not be possible.

The fact that the historic aircraft, which was built in 1939, will no longer be taking off is not unexpected. Gartmann had already stated in July 2022 that "the chance of Ju-Air flying again is very small".

According to Gartmann, one small consolation remains: although the last Aunt Ju will no longer take off, it can at least be viewed and boarded in Dübendorf. As a witness to aviation history, it is one of the most popular exhibits in the museum.

Ju-Air offered sightseeing flights with the historic aircraft for many years. In August 2018, a plane crashed on Piz Segnas. 20 people died. As a result, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation imposed a flight ban. In 2022, the federal government tightened the regulations for flights with historic aircraft.

SDA