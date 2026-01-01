3.42 p.m.

Anyone walking past the Federal Palace on Thursday afternoon will see the Swiss flag at half-mast. The flag is also lowered on other federal buildings in Bern. The accident is seen as a tragedy of national significance.

The flags on the Federal Palace are flying at half-mast. blue News

On request, the spokesperson for President Guy Parmelin confirmed that the mourning flag was ordered because of the accident in Crans-Montana. Parmelin will also appear before the media in Sion in the late afternoon at around 5.15 pm.

When Switzerland will mourn and the flags will be lowered is precisely regulated. A federal directive specifies the cases in which mourning flags must be flown - for example, the death of a member of the Federal Council, the death of a foreign head of state or serious disasters. In such situations, the Federal Council orders the Swiss flag to be flown at half-mast on federal buildings in the Bern conurbation.