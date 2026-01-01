Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS Authorities announce new details about the fire +++ Parmelin to inform at 5 pm
Philipp Dahm
1.1.2026
An explosion at a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana has caused many injuries and allegedly also fatalities.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.
- There are reports of an explosion. The cause is unknown.
- Over 100 people are said to have been in the bar: Authorities confirm "several injured and dead".
- A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
3.42 p.m.
Flags at half-mast at the Federal Palace
Anyone walking past the Federal Palace on Thursday afternoon will see the Swiss flag at half-mast. The flag is also lowered on other federal buildings in Bern. The accident is seen as a tragedy of national significance.
On request, the spokesperson for President Guy Parmelin confirmed that the mourning flag was ordered because of the accident in Crans-Montana. Parmelin will also appear before the media in Sion in the late afternoon at around 5.15 pm.
When Switzerland will mourn and the flags will be lowered is precisely regulated. A federal directive specifies the cases in which mourning flags must be flown - for example, the death of a member of the Federal Council, the death of a foreign head of state or serious disasters. In such situations, the Federal Council orders the Swiss flag to be flown at half-mast on federal buildings in the Bern conurbation.
3.35 p.m.
US embassy calls on its own citizens to report to relatives
The US embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has called on American citizens via Instagram to inform family and friends about their safety and state of health. In the event of an emergency, the authority refers to a contact number where those affected by the New Year's Eve accident in Valais can report.
2.05 p.m.
Authorities suspect "flashover"
The authorities have announced new details about the fire. As the canton writes in a press release, there was a so-called "flashover" in the bar. The fire suddenly went from the incipient phase to a full fire. This was followed by one or more explosions. In fire dynamics, a "flashover" is the moment when all flammable surfaces in a closed room ignite simultaneously.
13:34
New video shows bar ceiling in flames
The night in Crans-Montana not only left its mark on the scene, but also on social media. As reported by "Le Nouvelliste", a video is now circulating showing the ceiling in the Le Constellation bar catching fire.
1.02 pm
First pictures show the bar from the inside
12.10 p.m.
Over a dozen burn victims are being treated in Zurich
The University Hospital Zurich, which specializes in burn injuries, has already treated over a dozen burn victims from Crans-Montana VS on Thursday. More are likely to follow, said a spokesperson.
The rescue helicopters are constantly flying in new burn victims from Crans-Montana, said a hospital spokesperson at the request of Keystone-SDA. By midday on Thursday, there were already over a dozen.
There are two centers in Switzerland that specialize in injuries of this kind: The University Hospitals of Zurich and Lausanne.
11.39 a.m.
President of the Swiss Confederation speaks with moving words
On the day of his inauguration as the new President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin has spoken movingly about New Year's Eve.
Parmelin wrote on the X platform: "What should have been a moment of joy turned into grief that night in Crans-Montana, which affects the whole of Switzerland and abroad."
Was ein Moment der Freude sein sollte, verwandelte sich in der Nacht in Crans-Montana in eine Trauer, die die ganze Schweiz und das Ausland betrifft. Der Bundesrat hat diese Tragödie mit tiefer Bestürzung zur Kenntnis genommen.— Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) January 1, 2026
The Federal Council expresses its deepest condolences to the victims, the injured and their families, Parmelin added.
11.28 a.m.
Video shows the situation at night
A police video shows what the situation looks like after the emergency services arrive. Dozens of emergency services rushed to the aid of the victims in Crans-Montana on Thursday night.
11.05 a.m.
Video shows bar fire in Crans-Montana
A video from an eyewitness shows blazing flames inside the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS. Dozens of people stand in front of the building, as the short clip shows.
Another video shows people lying on the ground in front of the bar. blue News is not showing this video for reasons of confidentiality.
10.57 a.m.
Traces at the scene of the accident point to a fire
According to the Valais authorities, the evidence at the scene of the accident in Crans-Montana points to a fire and not an assassination attempt. They found signs that a fire had started in the bar.
In the course of this fire, there were explosions, said State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer to the media. The explosion was not at the beginning of the incident.
Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud was unable to provide any information on the source of the fire in the bar. It was still far too early for that, she said in response to a journalist's question. Pilloud also did not comment on the emergency exits from the bar. She asked for respect for the relatives of the many dead and injured.
Numerous people from Switzerland and abroad celebrated in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on possible victims from abroad. Identification is underway, said police commander Frédéric Gisler, and this includes informing the relatives of the victims.
10.55 a.m.
Valais State Councillor is close to tears
The scenes in Crans-Montana VS are visibly affecting those responsible. During an interview with RTS, State Councillor Mathias Reynard is deeply moved. "It's an absolute tragedy, it can't even be put into words," says Reynard, his voice choked with tears. "I don't really know what to say - it's really hard. Your thoughts are with the families of the loved ones - it's hard. Really hard. "
10.45 a.m.
The press conference is over. The authorities will return to the public with a statement at a later date.
10.43am
Number of fatalities not known
Exactly how many people died remains unclear for the time being - the authorities are withholding specific figures. No information has yet been provided on the identity of the victims either. "It is too early for that", they say.
The cause of the devastating fire that destroyed the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana is also still unclear. Although there was initially talk of an explosion, Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud has now clarified that there was no explosion in the first place.
10.38 a.m.
100 people injured, some seriously
Around 100 people were injured, many of them seriously, as State Council President Mathias Reynard confirmed. The victims were distributed to various hospitals during the night - not only in Valais, but also beyond the cantonal borders.
"The capacities in Valais are exhausted", said Reynard. Numerous patients had to be transferred to hospitals outside the canton, especially university hospitals. The logistical effort is still running at full speed - medical teams, rescue services and specialists are working at the limit to save lives.
10.36 a.m.
Special situation declared - authorities want to mobilize resources
The Valais State Council has declared a special situation due to the explosion in Crans-Montana. The aim is to mobilize all the necessary resources as quickly as possible and without delay, according to a press release.
The special situation will apply from 9 a.m. on Thursday, the State Council added. The operation is still ongoing. The authorities called on the population to strictly adhere to the instructions of the emergency services and not to enter the affected area. The State Council expressed its "great solidarity" with those affected and sent its thoughts to the victims, their families and all others affected.
10.32 a.m.
10 helicopters and 40 ambulances on site
10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and around 150 paramedics are currently on duty. The Valais cantonal hospital has declared a state of disaster. The intensive care unit and the operating block are fully occupied, according to the authorities. Where possible, patients have been transferred to other hospitals, such as Zurich. "Switzerland is showing solidarity". In order to cope with the situation, the State Council has decided to impose a special situation.
10.29 a.m.
Support from Zurich
As the Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explains, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated. The cause is being investigated in detail.
The Valais authorities have enlisted the support of the Zurich Forensic Institute - in particular for the identification of the numerous fatalities. The scale of the accident is staggering:
According to police commander Frédéric Gisler, it involves several dozen dead - and just as many injured.
-
10.26 a.m.
"Our thoughts are with the victims"
A press conference was announced at 10.00 am. A little late, the cantonal police, the mayor and other representatives of the authorities appear before the media.
State Council President Mathias Reynard says: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. It is a great tragedy on an evening of celebration." He addresses the population and the entire country and thanks all the emergency services for their support. He also thanked all the hospitals that had offered help.
They provide information on the current situation in Crans-Montana. According to the police, at least 100 people are injured, "most of them seriously" - several dozen people are dead.
09.38 a.m.
The current situation in Crans-Montana
According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have fallen victim to the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.
Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that may have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are taking the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.
The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted the first patients and is expecting more.
According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.
09.24 am
First pictures show bar in Crans-Montana after the accident
According to media reports, helicopters are still circling over Crans-Montana every minute. According to "Blick", a helicopter is said to have landed at Zurich University Hospital.
New pictures show the scene after the explosion.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]— Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) January 1, 2026
🔸️ Plusieurs personnes ont été tuées et d’autres grièvement blessées dans l’explosion d’un bar à la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Les médias locaux évoquent des dizaines de blessés, mais aucun bilan provisoire n’a encore été communiqué. pic.twitter.com/kosiFRoO5J
8.56 a.m.
Media reports of "several dozen" dead
"Rhône FM" reports that negligent use of pyrotechnics could have been the cause of the tragedy. It also reports "several dozen" deaths, with one source citing the figure of 40. "Le Nouvelliste" also claims to have heard of at least 40 dead and at least 100 injured.
8.47 a.m.
Bar is in the basement
According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the bar belongs to "a couple from Corsica, France, who run several restaurants in the area". The duo took over the establishment in 2015. Pictures show the location of Le Constellation in the basement of the building.
8.22 a.m.
Major operation underway - flight ban over Crans-Montana
The Valais cantonal police report a "serious incident" in which "several people have lost their lives". A large-scale operation is underway: a flight ban has been issued over Crans-Montana. No further information will be given before the press conference at 10 a.m., it continues.
8 a.m.
Many fire victims
A Rega doctor tells the Swiss radio and television station RTS that the hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland are overloaded with fire victims. The population should relieve the doctors as much as possible and not take any risks today, he continues.
7.43 a.m.
Press conference at 10 a.m.
The authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 am, which will be held by Frédéric Gisler, writes RTS. The new commander of the Valais cantonal police has only been in office since today. It is also reported that the explosion took place in the cellar of the bar, which is located in the basement and can accommodate up to 400 guests.
Suisse : plusieurs morts après une explosion dans la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Le sinistre a eu lieu dans un bar où plusieurs personnes s'étaient réunies pour les festivités du Nouvel An.— TF1Info (@TF1Info) January 1, 2026
▶️ @Raph_journalist dans #BonjourLaMatinaleTF1 avec @MaudDescamps ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vgmXUuL2EK
7.40 a.m.
Police confirm "several injured and dead"
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, according to Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police. There were "several injured and dead", the police spokesman added. According to him, more than a hundred people were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. A helpline was set up for family members and relatives of the victims on "084 811 21 17".
7.14 a.m.
Dead and injured at New Year's Eve party in Valais
A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar and lounge in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, following an explosion.
An eyewitness told "Blick" that dozens of people were injured and the doctor claimed to have seen dead bodies. The cantonal police confirmed the major fire: a short video on X is said to show the disaster. The authorities admitted to the "Walliser Bote " that there were several fatalities.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]— Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) January 1, 2026
🔸 Selon les médias locaux, l'explosion d’origine inconnue a secoué vers 1h30 du matin le sous-sol du bar Le Constellation, à la station de ski de Crans-Montana, déclenchant un incendie dans cet établissement pouvant accueillir jusqu'à 400 personnes. https://t.co/1k7m2TtO9b pic.twitter.com/IinXeeANqr