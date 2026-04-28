An arrest was made at the border between Germany and Switzerland. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

An internationally wanted man has been arrested at the German-Swiss border. The 42-year-old has been wanted for years for attempted murder.

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A criminal who has been wanted internationally for nine years has been arrested at the German-Swiss border. The 42-year-old has been wanted by the Republic of Moldova since 2017 on charges of attempted murder, according to Germany's federal police.

He is suspected of having carried out two assassination attempts. On Sunday, officers checked the man in the town of Küssaberg and noticed the outstanding arrest warrant. They arrested him and brought him before a magistrate. The 42-year-old was sent to a correctional facility. A possible extradition is now being examined.