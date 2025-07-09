There was already a fatal accident on the Heimwehfluh toboggan run in summer 2010. (archive picture) sda

Use of the Heimwehfluh toboggan run in the Bernese Oberland is prohibited until further notice. This was decided by the building police of the municipality of Matten near Interlaken on Wednesday. On Friday, an employee died during a ride.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Matten bei Interlaken building police have issued an immediate ban on the use of the Heimwehfluh toboggan run.

A special inspection following the fatal accident on July 4 revealed serious safety deficiencies.

In particular, the condition of the toboggans and their braking and rolling systems is a cause for concern. Show more

The traditional Heimwehfluh toboggan run near Interlaken will remain closed until further notice. Following the fatal accident on July 4, the Bernese Construction and Transport Directorate and the inspection body of the Intercantonal Concordat on Cableways and Ski Lifts (IKSS) carried out a special inspection of the facility. The result: the safety standards are currently not met.

The main focus of the inspection was on the toboggan vehicles. Operation on the steep track puts a lot of strain on the rollers and brakes in particular. According to the authorities, these need to be regularly and thoroughly maintained - which is currently not being done to a sufficient extent.

Without continuous maintenance work, the requirements for an operating license are not met, according to the Construction and Transport Directorate. The Matten bei Interlaken building police responded with an immediate ban on use.

The facility can only be reopened to the public once all safety-related deficiencies have been rectified and the operating conditions have been adjusted. There is currently no concrete timetable.