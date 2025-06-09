Several tens of thousands of cubic meters of debris have been deposited along the alluvial cone in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais. Keystone

The situation in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais will remain precarious for the next two weeks. The 30 or so evacuees have all been accommodated in other houses, with friends or relatives.

The debris flows that have been falling in the area since last week's storms are carrying wood, earth and large stones.

The situation remains precarious, with GPS data showing the landslides accelerating to up to two meters per day in places. Show more

The situation in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais is likely to remain tense for the next two weeks. This is the conclusion drawn by the authorities of the municipality and the canton of Valais on Monday evening following a briefing on the latest debris flows.

Debris flows are still expected, they told the media. Several dozen debris flows have already occurred in the upper Val de Bagnes in the last ten days - the most recent on Pentecost Saturday and Sunday. Monday was rather calm, allowing the excavators to continue their work.

For safety reasons, the road between Champsec and Lourtier will not be repaired for several weeks. Construction of the gallery has been halted until at least mid-July. The aim is to reopen the 70-metre-long covered section by the end of December.

GPS data shows acceleration of the landslides

According to the canton, a third of the mountain slope has come loose. This corresponds to 30,000 to 50,000 cubic meters - a volume that doubled by the time it reached the bottom of the Fregnoley torrent.

The GPS data showed an acceleration of the landslides in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais of up to two meters per day in places. However, no new debris flow has formed in the alluvial cone since Saturday evening at 9 pm, the municipal authorities announced on Monday. The last few hours have been calm in the torrent. As a safety measure, several low points are being monitored and cleaned if necessary to prevent accumulations and flooding.

By Monday, several tens of thousands of cubic meters of debris had been deposited along the alluvial cone. A recalculation of the three threatening areas is currently underway, the report continued. Specialists are also evaluating the worst-case scenario in order to update the hazard map and thus obtain clarity about future access options.

Evacuees staying with friends and relatives

The 30 evacuated residents of the hamlet of Les Epenays in Val de Bagnes in Valais have all been accommodated in other houses, with friends or relatives. Despite the continuing tense situation, no further people had to be evacuated on Whit Monday.

It is not possible to predict when the residents will be able to return, said Antoine Schaller, Deputy Secretary General of the municipality of Val de Bagnes.

A meeting was also held on Monday morning with representatives of the Swiss army and the canton of Valais to discuss possible support to promote a rapid access solution between Champsec and Lourtier, according to the municipal authorities. The feasibility of the options discussed is being analyzed by specialists and logistics experts.