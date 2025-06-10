The age of 80 doesn't have to be the end for doctors. (symbolic image) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled against the canton of Neuchâtel: The authorities had forced an 80-year-old doctor to retire. The doctor is allowed to continue practising - and is not even the oldest doctor in Switzerland.

Andreas Fischer

He wanted to continue working, but the cantonal authorities forbade him to do so: a doctor from the canton of Neuchâtel was forced to retire at the age of 80. The health authorities had revoked his professional license.

The general practitioner and sports physician did not want to accept the retirement ordered by the authorities. As reported by"BZ Basel", the man took legal action to defend himself. Although a specialist in internal medicine attested to his excellent health and numerous patients took sides with the Neuchâtel authorities, the cantonal court rejected the appeal.

The person concerned was a team doctor at Xamax for many years

According to cantonal law, Neuchâtel doctors must give up their profession when they reach the age of 80. From the age of 70, they only receive their professional license for a limited period of three years.

The doctor in question treated around 2,000 patients a year, was the team doctor for the Neuchâtel Xamax professional football team for more than 20 years and was invited to appear as an expert on television programs.

"If I didn't feel passion for my profession, I would have quit a long time ago," "BZ" quotes him as saying in a television interview. In his last job, the doctor worked 60% of the time - and was determined to carry on.

Even 90-year-old doctors are still working

The Federal Supreme Court granted him this wish: it annulled the ruling of the cantonal court. The reason given was that the canton of Neuchâtel was in breach of the overriding federal law, which does not stipulate an explicit age limit.

Incidentally, Neuchâtel is the only canton with a fixed age limit. In most other cantons, licenses are issued with a time limit once the AHV age has been reached and must be renewed regularly to ensure that the high requirements of the profession are met.

The case of the doctor from Neuchâtel raises the question of when exactly doctors should stop practising their profession. Ten years ago, the Federal Council spoke out against a fixed age limit. According to statistics, 12.6 percent of active doctors are currently aged 65 and over, 452 of whom have passed the age of 80. And as many as 41 doctors over the age of 90 are still practising.