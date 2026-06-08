435 break-ins and attempted break-ins in Swiss garage businesses since the beginning of 2025, 116 of them in the current year: a federal and cantonal task force is dealing with such acts attributed to foreign criminal groups.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A federal and cantonal task force is dealing with foreign criminal groups.

Following the principle of "crime as a service", mostly young men commit burglaries on behalf of others.

The perpetrators often come from France, but according to Europol they also come from Spain and Italy.

The Federal Council cited the figures on burglaries and attempted burglaries during question time in the National Council on Monday. The crimes were committed throughout the country. Groups of criminals, often from France, but according to Europol also from Spain and Italy, were now also operating beyond the Jura Arc towards eastern Switzerland, he wrote.

He spoke of a "manifestation of organized crime" and of the principle of "crime as a service" - criminal acts are offered for money. The perpetrators, mostly young men, accept orders via social media or chats and have no connection to their clients.

At least 24 young men from France were arrested or detained in Switzerland in 2025. International investigations had also led to the arrests of suspected organizers in France, the Federal Council wrote in response to questions from Roland Rino Büchel (SVP/SG).

Federal and cantonal task force

The link between burglaries and foreign countries, the development of the situation and the phenomenon of "crime as a service" have prompted the establishment of a national operational task force of the Confederation and the cantons. This group is headed by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

It will focus on repressive measures such as identifying, investigating and dismantling the organizers behind the crimes. Prevention, on the other hand, is the responsibility of the cantons. Their law enforcement authorities are generally responsible for burglaries and thefts, as the Federal Council wrote.