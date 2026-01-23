New details are emerging regarding the abuse case in Aargau. Following the indictment of the former SVP member of the Grand Council, the authorities took action against the victims, who now face deportation.

The Aargau Cantonal Police were tasked by the Office of Migration to investigate a possible case of deception of the authorities.

Here's what it's all about A former member of the Aargau cantonal parliament from the SVP is alleged to have abused his victims using knockout drops and to have filmed the acts. The presumption of innocence applies.

It has now come to light that the municipality denied the victims regular social assistance and also called in the Aargau Migration Office.

Deportation proceedings are currently underway against the two alleged victims. Summary created with

The allegations against the former SVP member of the Grand Council are shocking: He is accused of drugging his victims with knockout drops and abusing them, as well as filming his crimes, as reported on Monday revealed. But even after the man’s arrest, his victims’ ordeal continued.

According to the *Tages-Anzeiger*, the municipality is said to have denied financial assistance to those affected, and the canton is said to have ordered the deportation of the two Polish women and to have prosecuted them criminally reports.

According to the report, the municipality of Untersiggenthal denied them regular social assistance and reported the individuals involved—a mother and her daughter—to the canton. “We were victimized twice, traumatized twice,” the mother told the newspaper.

Immigration Office Plans to Deport Victims

The alleged perpetrator, who is now facing charges, is the mother’s partner, but ultimately also her employer. According to the report, the victim had an employment contract but received no wages. Instead, the man provided for the daughter and the mother, while the latter took care of the household.

After the man’s arrest, the two are left penniless, which is why the mother applies for welfare. But instead of support for the victims, she receives a three-page letter from the Aargau Migration Office. The municipality wants to know whether the woman in question obtained her residence permit legally.

According to the report, the agency took action just a few days later, and the Aargau cantonal police were assigned an investigation into the matter. The report states that there is “strong suspicion” that she misled the authorities during the licensing process. The cantonal police are to review the case and, if necessary, initiate criminal proceedings.

Victims must continue to live at the scene of the crime

Due to their precarious financial situation, the two must also continue to live in his house. Meanwhile, the daughter—who, according to the investigation files, was allegedly abused dozens of times by the suspected perpetrator—plunges into a deep crisis—a doctor notes a “state of psychological distress.”

Meanwhile, the municipality of Untersiggenthal grants the two women only a basic allowance of about 1,000 francs per month, which is below the subsistence level set by the canton of Aargau. The municipality cites as its reason that the two women’s residency status is currently under review. The municipality does not wish to comment on the specific case.

Prosecutors Order Search of Apartment

In a small apartment arranged by the municipality, the two finally try to make ends meet. The mother finds a job. But then comes the next shock: The Aargau immigration authorities accuse the mother of having a “sham employment relationship” as a domestic worker for her abuser. They therefore intend to revoke her residence permit. She is to be deported along with her daughter.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities are also investigating the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a residence permit. In addition, her former partner is said to have filed a complaint against her. The mother is alleged to have stolen numerous pieces of furniture when she moved out. The district attorney’s office is having the couple’s apartment searched.

After two criminal proceedings and the threat of deportation, the mother suffers a nervous breakdown and is eventually admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Meanwhile, the immigration office issues its decision. Once it becomes final, the mother and daughter will have 60 days to leave the country.

"Serious administrative error"

Marc Spescha, professor emeritus of immigration law and an attorney in Zurich, considers the Immigration Office’s actions to be “a serious administrative blunder.” For one thing, there is no evidence that the employment contract is invalid. Furthermore, as an EU citizen, she would have had a right of residence even without an employment contract. Above all, however, the authorities failed to recognize that the two women are victims who need to be protected.

“According to the case law of the Federal Supreme Court, the requirements for the right of residence of female migrants who are victims of domestic violence must not be too stringent. This is especially true when the violence they have suffered was as severe as it is in this case,” says Spescha.