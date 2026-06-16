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By Quagga Mussel Automated System Cleans the Ipsach Lake Water Treatment Plant

SDA

16.6.2026 - 15:34

The Ipsach lake water treatment plant on Lake Biel produces drinking water for the region.
The Ipsach lake water treatment plant on Lake Biel produces drinking water for the region.
Keystone

On Tuesday, Energie Service Biel (ESB) unveiled a system designed to combat the quagga mussel. This purely mechanical technology protects the new Ipsach lake water treatment plant from mussel infestation without the use of chemicals.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 15:34

16.06.2026, 15:56

The patented system combines a telescopic strainer system at the water intakes with a special cleaning device. It regularly travels through the lake pipelines in both directions, removing mussel larvae from the pipes and the strainer before they can attach themselves and develop into mussels.

Cleaning takes place once a month fully automatically, as the ESB stated in a press release. The cleaning device weighs about 1 metric ton. The strainer is a type of sieve through which the lake water is drawn into the pipeline. It prevents fish and objects from entering the pipeline.

In 2024, the first half of the new lake water treatment plant in Ipsach went into operation. It is scheduled to be fully connected to the grid in 2027. It replaces the old plant from 1974. According to the ESB’s website, the new plant is designed to produce drinking water for 70,000 people.

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