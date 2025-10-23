The automotive industry is in crisis - and local companies are also feeling the effects. Currently, for example, the industrial group SFS based in Heerbrugg SG: the automotive supplier is planning to close its plant in Flawil SG by 2027, with a total of 110 jobs affected.
The move is justified by the decline in demand in the automotive industry. According to the company, upheavals in the industry in Europe have led to a "drastic decline in demand" in the supply chain, which has also affected SFS.
Some jobs relocated, others cut
Parts of production and around a third of the jobs affected are to be relocated to Heerbrugg. The rest of the 110 jobs will be cut. "We regret having to part with employees, but we are convinced that this measure is necessary to ensure our long-term competitiveness," said SFS CEO Jens Breu in the press release.
A consultation process in which all affected employees can participate will run until November 7. "Once the consultation process has been completed, SFS will decide on the definitive future of the Flawil site," the press release continues.