The automotive industry is in crisis - and suppliers in this country are also feeling the effects. (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

The car crisis is also continuing to affect Swiss companies. This time, a supplier from St. Gallen has had to close an entire factory. 110 jobs are under threat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The industrial group SFS, based in St. Gallen, is forced to close an entire automotive supplier plant.

The closure of the factory in Flawil SG puts 110 jobs at risk.

Some of the jobs could be relocated to Heerbrugg, but the rest will have to be closed, according to a press release. Show more

The automotive industry is in crisis - and local companies are also feeling the effects. Currently, for example, the industrial group SFS based in Heerbrugg SG: the automotive supplier is planning to close its plant in Flawil SG by 2027, with a total of 110 jobs affected.

The move is justified by the decline in demand in the automotive industry. According to the company, upheavals in the industry in Europe have led to a "drastic decline in demand" in the supply chain, which has also affected SFS.

Some jobs relocated, others cut

Parts of production and around a third of the jobs affected are to be relocated to Heerbrugg. The rest of the 110 jobs will be cut. "We regret having to part with employees, but we are convinced that this measure is necessary to ensure our long-term competitiveness," said SFS CEO Jens Breu in the press release.

A consultation process in which all affected employees can participate will run until November 7. "Once the consultation process has been completed, SFS will decide on the definitive future of the Flawil site," the press release continues.