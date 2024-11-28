The canton of Zurich and SBB want to test automated public transport in the Furttal valley. sda

The canton of Zurich and SBB want to test self-driving public transport in the Furttal valley. From spring 2025, the automated cars are to supplement the service for travel to and from the station.

In spring 2025, a trial is to begin in Zurich's Furttal valley that could change public transport in the long term. SBB and the canton of Zurich want to test self-driving cars as a feeder service to the station.

SBB and the canton of Zurich are convinced that automated services offer great opportunities, particularly in public transport, the canton announced on Thursday. Vehicles without drivers could be operated cost-effectively and flexibly. They could further improve services, particularly in rural areas and conurbations.

No human at the wheel

They chose the Furttal valley in the Zurich Unterland as the pilot region. It is ideally suited to the project due to its settlement structure, size and existing public transport network with a central S-Bahn line.

The self-driving cars will take part in regular road traffic. They will be controlled by software.

