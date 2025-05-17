  1. Residential Customers
Bernese Oberland Avalanche buries several people

SDA

17.5.2025 - 16:46

The Eiger with its famous north face from Kleine Scheidegg. (archive picture)
The Eiger with its famous north face from Kleine Scheidegg. (archive picture)
Keystone

An avalanche buried several people on the Eiger in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday afternoon. A large-scale operation involving numerous rescue teams is underway, as the Bernese cantonal police announced on Saturday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA

17.05.2025, 16:46

17.05.2025, 17:17

According to the message published by the police on the short message platform X, they are looking for people buried in the snow. The police promised further information.

The Eiger is a mountain almost 4,000 meters high not far from the border between the cantons of Bern and Valais. The Bernese Oberland tourist resorts of Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen and Wengen respectively are located nearby.

