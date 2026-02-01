On Saturday evening, part of a Slovakian ski touring group was caught in an avalanche in Val da Fain, on Piz Alv in Pontresina. Kapo GR

An avalanche caught a ski touring group by surprise on Saturday evening in the Piz Alv area near Pontresina. For a 53-year-old man, all help came too late, another tourer was injured.

In Val da Fain on Piz Alv near Pontresina, part of a ski touring group was caught in an avalanche on Saturday evening. One person was killed and another was injured. The group of four came from Slovakia.

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, the alarm was raised at the Rega control center shortly after 5.30 pm. A member of the group made the emergency call. During a search flight, Rega discovered an injured man who was able to free himself from the masses of snow. A helicopter flew him to the Oberengadin Hospital in Samedan.

Another man was buried by the avalanche. Rescue workers were only able to recover the 53-year-old dead during the search operation. Dog handlers from the Alpine Rescue Service and two Rega helicopters were deployed. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the avalanche accident together with the public prosecutor's office.