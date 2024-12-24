Helicopters and a rescue team with dogs search for possible victims. Symbolbild: Keystone

Major operation by Valais rescue services: an avalanche in the Portes du Soleil ski resort triggers a search for buried victims.

Sven Ziegler

An avalanche occurred in the Portes du Soleil ski resort in Valais early on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report given to 20 minutes by a news scout, the avalanche came off the slopes in a remote area.

Numerous rescue teams are in action, supported by three helicopters. The affected area is also being searched with avalanche dogs. It is still unclear whether anyone was buried in the incident. "The search is still ongoing," said Cynthia Zermatten, spokeswoman for the Valais cantonal police, on Tuesday afternoon at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. S

The risk of avalanches in the Alps is very high in some places after the heavy snowfall of the last few days. It was only on Monday that Nati snowboarder Sophie Hediger died in an avalanche accident in Arosa.