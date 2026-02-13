Rega is also currently in action (symbolic image) sda

An avalanche occurred in the Adelboden ski area on Friday. A search operation is underway at the Luegli lift and a Rega helicopter is in operation. It is still unclear whether any people are affected.

Sven Ziegler

On Friday, an avalanche occurred in the Adelboden ski area in the Bernese Oberland near the Luegli lift. According to eyewitnesses, the avalanche occurred outside the marked ski slope.

According to an eyewitness at the scene who told "20 Minuten", two helicopters were in the area shortly after the event. Swiss Air-Rescue Rega confirmed at the request of the free newspaper that one of its helicopters was deployed in Adelboden due to an avalanche. No further details about possible casualties or buried victims were initially available.

It is currently unclear whether there were any people in the affected slope area at the time of the avalanche. It is also unclear whether the avalanche was triggered spontaneously or whether winter sports enthusiasts were out and about in the area. A search operation has been launched.

An inquiry by "20 Minuten" to the Bern cantonal police about possible victims and the exact course of the event was still pending in the early afternoon. Further information is awaited.