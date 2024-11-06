Donuts from the US chain Krispy Kreme have recently become available in Switzerland. Keystone/AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Sweets from the US donut chain Krispy Kreme have been available in Avec stores for a few weeks now. But only in French-speaking Switzerland for the time being. A pilot project, the aim is national sales.

This is a test run which, if successful, will be followed by national expansion. This is reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The initial aim was to open 15 of its own sales outlets in Switzerland. So far there is only one in Lausanne. Show more

While Dunkin' Donuts has increasingly closed branches in Switzerland, another US donut chain is trying to gain a foothold here: Krispy Kreme has been selling sweets in its first store in Switzerland since the summer, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung ".

Now the plan is to expand further. Nicolas Duleroy is behind the whole thing and is pursuing a strategy, as stated in the article: Krispy Kreme donuts have also recently become available in five Avec branches. For the time being, however, only in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud.

"If this is successful, our aim is of course to roll out the partnership nationally," explains Duleroy to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The US donut chain Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1937. Unsplash/beirutefilm

When Krispy Kreme was first launched in Switzerland, the promises were great: it was said that 15 of its own sales outlets were planned. So far, however, there is only one in Lausanne. There have also been a few pop-up stores.

Searching for suitable locations is not easy

The case of Dunkin' Donuts shows that US donut stores in Switzerland do not have an easy time of it. Several branches in Switzerland - including in Winterthur, Lausanne and Baden - were closed unexpectedly.

Despite fully stocked displays, the stores often remained empty, as passers-by reported. Meanwhile, Dunkin' continues to promise expansion on its website.

It remains to be seen whether the pilot test will succeed and whether Krispy Kreme donuts will be popular with Avec customers. Duleroy assures the "Aargauer Zeitung" that the company is sticking to its goals, even if the expansion seems to be stalling. "The search for suitable locations is not easy and takes time."

