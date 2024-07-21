SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi during the summer session. (archive picture) sda

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has initiated preliminary investigations following the scuffle between SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi and federal police officers. The OAG also received a criminal complaint following the incident on June 12.

Following the scuffle between SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi and federal police officers during the visit of the Ukrainian parliamentary president, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has initiated preliminary investigations.

In addition, the OAG received a criminal complaint following the incident on June 12 during the summer session, the authority informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. The OAG thus confirmed a report in the "Tagesanzeiger" newspaper. The complaint is being examined "according to the usual procedure".

No further details are possible at present. The presumption of innocence continues to apply.

Breaking through the cordon

Aeschi wanted to break through a barrier during a photo opportunity on the occasion of the visit of Ukrainian parliamentary president Ruslan Stefanchuk. A video showed the SVP National Councillor defending himself against two armed federal police officers who tried to force him off the stairs in the foyer of the Federal Palace.

Aeschi wrote on the X portal: "As you can see on the video, I didn't let them stop me. The point is that during the session, parliamentary work takes precedence over foreign state visits."

Jans backs federal police officers

Justice Minister Beat Jans later supported the actions of the federal police officers. "The parliamentarians simply had to take a different staircase, so they could have followed the police's instructions," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency the following day.

"When someone comes from Ukraine, from a country at war, the level of security is high and that was now part of what I believe was necessary," Jans continued. "If it had really hindered parliamentary business, you could have the discussion."

