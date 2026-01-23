A toddler fell from a third-floor window in Brunnadern, SG, on Tuesday morning. The boy, who will soon turn two, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital by Rega.

Here's what it's all about A toddler fell from the third floor of a refugee shelter.

The boy was conscious after the fall, but suffered life-threatening injuries.

The St. Gallen Cantonal Police are investigating the exact circumstances. Summary created with

On Tuesday morning in Brunnadern, St. Gallen, a toddler fell from a third-floor window. The accident occurred at a refugee shelter in Auboden.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the St. Gallen Emergency and Operations Control Center received the report.

The boy, who will soon be two years old, was conscious after the fall. Emergency responders provided him with initial medical care at the scene.

Police believe it was an accident

Due to his life-threatening injuries, the child was then flown to a hospital by Rega.

The St. Gallen cantonal police are now investigating how the fall occurred. Based on the current information, investigators believe it was an accident.

In addition to the emergency medical services and Rega, the local fire department—with a first responder—and the St. Gallen cantonal police were on the scene.