For many Swiss people, owning their own home is still the ideal form of living. Symbolbild: Keystone

The baby boomer generation is leaving Switzerland a large number of homes of its own. By 2045, over 400,000 of these properties will be inherited or sold, which could have a lasting impact on the real estate market.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to estimates, over 400,000 single-family homes in Switzerland, mostly owned by baby boomers, will be inherited or sold by 2045.

Old houses are often in need of renovation, which makes owners more likely to sell and attracts project developers and new construction projects.

The demolition of old houses creates space for more apartments and is welcomed by the sector, but is also viewed critically due to rising rents. Show more

The baby boomer generation owns almost half of the single-family homes in Switzerland. A significant transfer of wealth is now imminent: over 400,000 of these properties will be inherited or sold by 2045, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, citing estimates.

According to Didier Golay, managing director of a real estate management company in the canton of Vaud, a transfer of wealth usually takes place in the case of rental properties, while emotional ties play a role in the case of owner-occupied homes.

Many baby boomers therefore decide to sell their homes, which are often too large, in order to avoid conflicts within the family when it comes to inheritance. Property manager Michael Ortiz confirms that 57 percent of single-family homes are now only occupied by one or two people.

Sale instead of renovation

The old houses often require expensive renovations, which makes selling them more attractive. Building contractors are also showing great interest in developing new projects on these properties.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, a new trend is the exchange of land values for properties in future projects. This method appeals to owners who are concerned with inheritance issues. Michael Ortiz emphasizes that the size of the plot and trust in the developer are crucial. However, this approach remains a niche market.

Controversial densification

Around 7,000 houses are demolished every year, mainly from the 1950s and 1960s. In Zurich, each demolished apartment is replaced by an average of 1.6 new ones. This densification is welcomed by the construction industry, but is also met with criticism due to rising rents.

The release of owner-occupied homes could ease the real estate market, but it remains unclear how many will actually come onto the market.

Video on the topic