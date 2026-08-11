Shortly before the birth of his daughter, Sam King suffers a cardiac arrest. After nearly two hours of resuscitation efforts, the British man is in a coma. When a midwife shows him his newborn baby, tears suddenly stream down his cheeks.

Sam King wakes up from a coma after the birth of his daughter.

Unbelievable scenes Baby Sophie Reaches Her Dad, Who Is in a Coma—Then the Tears Start Flowing

Here's what it's all about Sam King suffered a cardiac arrest shortly before the birth of his daughter Sophie and had to be resuscitated for nearly two hours.

Four days later, a midwife showed him his newborn baby, and tears streamed down his cheeks.

After 33 days, the father was allowed to leave the hospital and, according to his family, has made a full recovery. Summary created with

An ordinary evening nearly ends in disaster for a young family in England. Sam King suffers a cardiac arrest in the middle of the night—just a few days before the birth of his daughter.

His wife, Emma, is lying awake next to him at that moment. She realizes it’s an emergency, immediately calls an ambulance, and begins CPR.

Emergency responders fought for Sam's life for nearly two hours. In total, they administered eleven defibrillator shocks. Emergency physician Edward Langford later explained that the chances of survival are usually very low after such a prolonged resuscitation. There is also a risk of severe, permanent damage.

Tears at his first meeting with his daughter

Sam survives, but falls into a coma. At first, it is unclear whether his brain has been damaged and, if so, to what extent. He lies in bed with his eyes open, but shows no discernible reaction.

Four days after his cardiac arrest, his daughter Sophie is born at the same hospital. A midwife holds the newborn up to Sam's face. His wife Emma watches as tears suddenly roll down his cheeks.

To the doctors, it's a miracle that the family is living together at home today. South Central Ambulance Service

“That was the craziest experience of my life,” she later recounted on the British show *a href="https://www.itv.com/thismorning/articles/my-newborn-baby-saved-my-life"* *“This Morning”* . For the family, the reaction is a first sign of hope. Sam himself has only a vague memory of the moment and describes it as a hazy dream.

Back home after 33 days

Sam spent twelve days in the intensive care unit. After a total of 33 days, he was able to leave the hospital. His family reports that he has now fully recovered.

As a precaution, he now has an implanted defibrillator. It remains unclear why his heart suddenly stopped beating that night.

Sam himself can hardly believe that he is able to be at home with his wife and daughter today: “I have absolutely no idea how I could still be alive. But I am infinitely grateful for it.”