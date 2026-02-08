Since the baby windows have existed, abandonments and killings have fallen sharply. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Switzerland's first baby window was opened 25 years ago at Einsiedeln Hospital in Canton Schwyz. An analysis shows that the number of babies abandoned or killed in Switzerland has fallen since then.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between 1997 and 2026, 31 babies were placed in one of the eight baby windows in Switzerland, most recently in August 2025 in Olten.

The statistics show that abandonments and killings of newborns have fallen sharply since then, which proves the success of the project.

Nevertheless, Swiss Aid for Mother and Child is calling for more baby windows to ensure better coverage across the country. Show more

On August 24, 2025 in the afternoon, a healthy newborn was placed in the baby window at Olten Cantonal Hospital. The baby boy remained in hospital for a few days for medical examinations. He was the seventh baby to be placed in the Olten baby window so far.

This child is the last foundling listed in the current Swiss foundling statistics for the years 1997 to 2026. According to these statistics, 31 babies were placed in one of the eight Swiss baby windows during this period. A further 12 babies were abandoned and 18 newborns were killed.

Baby windows have existed in this country since 2001 and in 2002 a newborn was placed in the baby window in Einsiedeln for the first time.

Fewer abandoned or killed babies

The foundling statistics also show that the number of both abandoned and killed babies has fallen significantly since the start of the survey. Between 1997 and 2001, for example, four babies were abandoned and nine were killed. In the period from 2022 to 2026, however, there were neither abandonments nor killings.

With 21 cases, the baby windows were used particularly frequently between 2012 and 2021. In addition, seven babies were abandoned or killed during this period.

The baby windows have demonstrably and impressively achieved their goal of preventing child abandonment and infanticide, summarizes Dominik Müggler, Project Manager Baby Windows Switzerland at Swiss Aid for Mother and Child (SHMK), at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

However, the project is not yet complete. "No desperate woman should have to travel more than 50 kilometers with her newborn to get to a baby window," says Müggler. There are still some "white spots" in Switzerland. Around four such facilities are still needed.

However, cantonal initiatives in recent years for more baby windows in Bern and Zurich were rejected. Today, these exist in hospitals in Schwyz, Davos GR, Olten SO, Bern, Zollikerberg ZH, Bellinzona TI, Basel and Sion VS. Six of these baby windows are operated as a joint project between the individual hospitals and the SHMK. The one in Zollikerberg is the responsibility of the Stiftung Diakoniewerk Neumünster.

A baby window in French-speaking Switzerland for ten years

The only baby window in French-speaking Switzerland in the cantonal capital of Valais, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary these days, was set up in 2016 on behalf of the canton. Three months earlier, in December 2015, a young woman in Sierre VS had killed her newborn child at home. She had concealed her pregnancy. Between 1992 and 1998, three dead newborns were also found in Lower Valais.

No baby has ever been placed in the baby window in Sion. However, those responsible at the hospital do not see this as a failure. Today, expectant mothers receive comprehensive care and support. Since 2016, confidential births have also been possible at Valais Hospital, where mothers have the option of giving birth anonymously.

Newborns placed in the baby window are legally considered foundlings. The mother has the right to reclaim her baby and can also count on free, material and financial assistance from Swiss Aid for Mother and Child. Otherwise, the child protection authority will place the children and initiate adoption proceedings.

Many mothers leave behind identity clues

Around half of the mothers who placed their children in a baby window got in touch after handing them over and left details of the child's identity and biological origin, says Müggler. Six of the 31 mothers had asked for and received their baby back and had been supported in doing so.

The initiative for the creation of the first baby window in Einsiedeln SZ came from the Christian and anti-abortion foundation Schweizerische Hilfe für Mutter und Kind. The immediate cause was the discovery of a dead newborn baby on the shores of Lake Shil in 1999. Since mid-December 2025, the Schwyz baby window has been located at Schwyz Hospital and no longer in Einsiedeln.

Baby windows allow mothers to abandon their newborn babies anonymously without endangering them. The hospitals have installed a kind of counter in a discreet location. Mothers can open a window and place their baby in a heated bed. After a few minutes, an alarm goes off so that the staff can look after the baby.