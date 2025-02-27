  1. Residential Customers
Bang on 3+ "Bachelorette" is thrown out of the program - at least this year

Lea Oetiker

27.2.2025

Larissa Hodgson was the last Bachelorette.
3+

There will be no new season of "The Bachelorette" this year. The dating format will be paused after ten seasons. It is still unclear whether there will be another season in 2026.

27.02.2025, 16:42

There will be no new "Bachelorette" on 3+ this year. Under the leadership of the new channel boss Wolfgang Elsässer, the show will be dropped from the program, at least this year. This is according to "Glückspost".

Elsässer told the magazine that the focus will be on the streaming platform Oneplus.

"However, in-house productions will of course remain a substantial part of CH Media's national channels and also a unique selling point," he continues.