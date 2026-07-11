“Krrrtschhh … piiiep … krrrkrrr …”. In 1996, this sound opened the door to the Internet. When the predecessor to blue News went online 30 years ago, the digital revolution was still in its infancy. A journey back to a world that seems astonishingly foreign today.

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Here's what it's all about Do you remember what a modem sounded like? Back when the Internet still made that screeching noise, cell phones had antennas, and you had to go to the video store to rent a movie. Welcome to a world that was only 30 years ago—and yet seems surprisingly foreign.

Roger Federer is a teenager, Apple is a problem child. Michael Schumacher is racing for Ferrari, Princess Diana is still alive, and no one has any idea what stories the coming decades will bring.

From Adolf Ogi to the Spice Girls. Politics, pop culture, sports, and scandals: 1996 was a year full of personalities, trends, and headlines that many still remember today. Summary created with

Monday, September 16, 1996.

Most Swiss people don't yet own a cell phone. Google doesn't exist. If you want to know something, you ask other people or look it up at the library. Vacations are booked at a travel agency.

1996 feels like a different world today. The internet already exists, but for most people, it remains expensive, complicated, and far removed from everyday life.

But that’s all about to change this Monday: With “The Blue Window," hundreds of thousands of people in Switzerland will gain easy access to the World Wide Web—and thus to a world that was still largely unknown at the time.

Completely normal back then—hard to believe today

Do you still remember the sound of the modem? Your first steps on the Internet?

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Or are you part of that generation that asks their parents today, “Dad, did you guys have a phone back then?”

For many Swiss people, a new era began on September 16, 1996—with the first email address they ever had.

"The Blue Window" later became Bluewin and eventually blue News.

Thirty years later, blue News is celebrating its anniversary. But what was the world actually like when it all began?

Welcome to the year 1996.

blue News Goes Online – Google Doesn't Exist

When “The Blue Window,” the predecessor to blue News, was launched, the Internet was still in its infancy. Google, Facebook, and YouTube didn’t exist. If you wanted to find something, you’d click through Yahoo directories or type web addresses in by hand. If you wanted to find a website, you needed the address—or a lot of patience.

The Bluewin homepage from the 1990s. blue News

Anyone who has a cell phone shows it off

In 1996, not everyone carried a cell phone around with them. The devices were expensive and bulky. Anyone who could make calls on the go was considered cool and well-off. Many others still carried coins for pay phones in case of emergencies.

Priced at over 2,200 francs, weighing nearly 400 grams, and equipped with email, fax, and Internet access. The Nokia 9000 Communicator looks like a smartphone that accidentally hit the market ten years too early. KEYSTONE

At 18, you're suddenly an adult

Effective January 1, 1996: Two fewer birthdays to wait for. Swiss citizens now reach the age of majority at 18. Voting, casting ballots, signing contracts? Suddenly, everything can be done two years earlier.

Adolf Ogi is the rock star of the Federal Council

SVP President Ueli Maurer, ideological leader Christoph Blocher, and Federal Councilor Adolf Ogi at a party event in 1996. Rarely has a single photo brought together so many future headlines—and so many curls on Maurer’s head. KEYSTONE

When Ogi speaks, Switzerland listens. His down-to-earth manner, sense of humor, and pithy sayings make him arguably the country’s most popular politician. In 1992, during a live broadcast, he shouted his legendary “Joy reigns!” to the first Swiss astronaut, Claude Nicollie, in space. Four years later, the whole country knew the phrase—and Ogi had long since become a cult figure.

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Roger, who? – Roger Federer is still a teenager

The 15-year-old from Basel-Landschaft travels from tournament to tournament as a junior. No one has any idea that he will go on to become the greatest Swiss athlete of modern times. Incidentally, ski legend Marco Odermatt wasn't even born until 1997.

Roger Federer in action at the World Youth Cup in Zurich, photographed on September 12, 1996. KEYSTONE

The man everyone will soon be talking about

Christoph Blocher was already making headlines back in 1996. The SVP was on the verge of its major rise, and his appointment to the Federal Council was still to come. Nearly 30 years later, Blocher may be out of office—but he is still very much part of the debate.

Christoph Blocher with the SVP heavyweights at the 1996 party convention in Holziken. Few images better illustrate how different Swiss politics sometimes seemed back then. KEYSTONE

A 21-Year-Old Takes Over the Federal Parliament Building

Back then, he was a young politician with a tousled hairstyle; later, he became president of the SVP. Today, he has left the national political stage and is once again devoting most of his time to his farm in Toggenburg. KEYSTONE

Do you recognize him? A newly elected 21-year-old National Council member from Toggenburg explores his new domain in the Federal Palace in 1996. Who would have guessed back then that he would be at the helm of the SVP years later? For those still wondering: It’s Toni Brunner.

Switzerland has only 7 million residents

Today, the population exceeds nine million. In just one generation, Switzerland has grown by more than two cantons the size of Zurich. Growth and immigration were already being discussed as early as 1996. A Switzerland with ten million residents? To many at the time, this idea seemed downright absurd.

Swissair is considered untouchable

A Swissair plane in front of the control tower at Geneva-Cointrin Airport (archive photo from 1996). KEYSTONE

Anyone flying Swissair in 1996 was flying with one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. The airline was considered a Swiss flagship company: reliable, profitable, and unshakable. Hardly anyone suspected that Swissair would be grounded just five years later. On October 2, 2001, the lights go out due to a lack of funds—the so-called “grounding” day becomes one of the biggest economic shocks in Swiss history.

There's no snow in 1996 either

A photo from Savognin shows brown slopes and artificial snow. The climate debate is still in its infancy—but the snow cannons are already running anyway.

The Savognin ski resort in Oberhalbstein, Graubünden, in January 1996. (KEYSTONE/Arno Balzarini) KEYSTONE

Peter "Cool Man" Steiner Is Suddenly a Pop Star

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A Grisons alpine herdsman becomes famous throughout Europe thanks to a Milka commercial. “It’s cool, man!” becomes a catchy catchphrase for an entire generation. Today, that would be roughly equivalent to a grandfather from the mountains storming the charts with a TikTok hit.

Harry Hasler sings the "Saletti Song"

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The musician from Wallisell scored a hit that many Swiss people can still hum along to today. A little slice of Swiss nostalgia.

"Take That" is breaking up—and breaking teenagers' hearts

When “Take That” announced the band’s breakup, many fans were in a state of shock. Robbie Williams had already left the group. Back in 1996, hardly anyone could have guessed that he, of all people, would later become the biggest star of them all.

Robbie Williams has every reason to smile: When this photo was taken in 1996, he had already left Take That. His greatest successes were still ahead of him. imago stock&people

Five British Women Explain "Girl Power" to the World

In 1996, the Spice Girls were everywhere. “Wannabe” was playing nonstop on the radio. And back then, anyone who didn’t have a favorite Spice Girl was practically in the minority.

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The Macarena Makes Its Way Into Every Village Festival

Weddings, school trips, or village festivals: In 1996, there was no escaping the Macarena. And let's be honest: Many people still know the moves to this day.

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Melanie Winiger is crowned Miss Switzerland

At age 17, she won the crown and launched a career that continues to this day. Back then, the Miss Switzerland pageant was a national TV event. Today, beauty pageants seem to many more like a relic from another era.

Miss Switzerland Melanie Winiger and “Cool Man” Peter Steiner in 1997 at a train inauguration in Frutigen. It’s hard to capture more of the ’90s in a single photo. KEYSTONE

There are still dolphins swimming at the children's zoo

In this photo taken in 1997, Ueli Eggenberger, director of the children's zoo, poses in front of the dolphinarium in Rapperswil. Sea lions would later join the dolphins—today, the former show tank is an event hall called “Zauberhut.” KEYSTONE/Peter Lauth

Blatten stands unscathed in the Lötschental

Blatten im Lötschental in March 1996: The Valais mountain village lies peacefully and unspoiled amid the mountains. Nearly three decades later, this view of the village has become a historical record. Keystone

Today, Blatten has been wiped out.

One year after the landslide, only a few houses remain visible above the newly formed lake. In 2025, the collapse of the Birch Glacier buried about 90 percent of Blatten under millions of metric tons of rock, ice, and debris. KEYSTONE

Europe is afraid of the Sunday roast

"Mad cow disease" is making the rounds. In 1996, BSE made headlines, caused widespread anxiety, and led to an unprecedented loss of confidence in beef. Millions of people suddenly began to wonder whether meat should even be on their plates anymore.

In 1996, Markus Leuenberger of the Swiss Rabies Center in Bern examined the brain of a cow suspected of having BSE. Associated Press

Donghua Li and Pascal Richard Win Olympic Gold

In Atlanta, Switzerland is making sports history. Donghua Li wins gold on the pommel horse, and Pascal Richard triumphs in the cycling race. Ironically, it is Li’s wife who makes headlines: When his biggest rival makes a mistake, she applauds from the stands—and in doing so, sparks a minor Olympic scandal.

Donghua Li, Esperanza, and the gold medal hover over Atlanta and the Georgia Dome (in the background, on the left). KEYSTONE

The Games are also being overshadowed by the bombing at Centennial Olympic Park.

EHC Kloten is the gold standard

Four consecutive championship titles, a Swiss record, and hockey fever in the airport city: In 1996, Kloten was the measure of all things. Today, much about the team evokes the image of a sleeping giant. After being relegated in 2018, the storied club has been playing in the National League again since 2022—but it no longer comes close to matching the glory days of the 1990s.

Germany Wins the European Championship—with the First Golden Goal

Oliver Bierhoff makes soccer history. The golden goal will fade from memory, but the moment will live on.

This shot decided it all: Oliver Bierhoff scored the golden goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, leading Germany to the 1996 European Championship title. Image/APL

There are sports stars—and then there's Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls win one title after another. Jordan isn't just famous. By the mid-'90s, he's practically a global brand in his own right.

Michael Jordan in the 1996 movie “Space Jam.” The basketball superstar has long been more than just an athlete—he is the face of an entire generation. imago images/Ronald Grant

Michael Schumacher Takes the Plunge and Joins Ferrari

Ferrari isn't dominant yet. But one of the greatest success stories in Formula 1 history is just beginning.

In 1996, Michael Schumacher unveiled the new Ferrari F310 in Maranello. At the time, no one could have imagined that the driver and the team would go on to dominate Formula 1 just a few years later. KEYSTONE

Aliens blow up the White House

"Independence Day" becomes the movie event of the year—and marks the definitive breakthrough for Will Smith, aka the "Prince of Bel-Air."

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Tom Cruise is hanging from the ceiling

"Mission: Impossible" premieres—and is still going strong 30 years later.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible" (1996). The scene featuring the agent suspended by wires became one of the most iconic movie images of the 1990s. imago stock&people

Trainspotting — A Different Kind of Cinema

Danny Boyle's radical drug film starring Ewan McGregor is both shocking and thrilling. "Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career…" — one of the most iconic movie monologues of all time.

In the opening scene, Tom Cruise is still floating beneath the ceiling; now Ewan McGregor is lying on the railroad tracks. With “Trainspotting,” Danny Boyle delivered a cult classic in 1996, full of iconic images and unforgettable dialogue. imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

"Friends" Turns Aniston into a Superstar

Six friends, a sofa in a café, and plenty of romantic chaos: that’s all it took in the mid-1990s to become a global hit. “Friends” became a cult series for an entire generation. And anyone who wanted to know whether Ross and Rachel—played by Jennifer Aniston—would finally get together had to wait a week for the next episode.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer as Rachel and Ross in "Friends." Their on-again, off-again romance captivated millions of viewers in the 1990s. imago images/Everett Collection

The Nintendo 64 isn't just changing kids' bedrooms

Suddenly, Mario becomes three-dimensional. For the first time, gaming feels like a real world—and not just for kids.

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The Tamagotchi wants attention

If you forget about your digital pet, you're in trouble. Millions of children are learning for the first time that even pixels can get hungry.

In November 1996, the Tamagotchi was launched in Japan. By the time Swiss television first reported on the craze in May 1997, millions of children had already fallen in love with the digital pet. KEYSTONE

Music is coming from the CD rack

Spotify, Apple Music, and podcasts exist only in the wildest fantasies of the future. Anyone who wants to listen to music owns it in physical form: on CD, cassette, or—for tech enthusiasts—on MiniDisc. Launched by Sony in 1992, the MiniDisc is considered the future of music—before the Internet changes everything.

Swiss Rock Is Booming

The Swiss music scene of the 1990s was more vibrant than ever: Züri West, Patent Ochsner, Gotthard, Stephan Eicher—Swiss acts were filling concert halls and topping the charts. Stephan Eicher’s “Schneller als die Sonne” remains a perennial favorite.

Kuno Lauener, singer of the Bern-based rock band “Zueri West,” performs during their set at the Openair St. Gallen, filmed on June 26, 1996. KEYSTONE

VHS tapes rule the living room

If you want to watch a movie, you head to the video store around the corner. That’s where the fate of your evening is decided: Is the blockbuster still there—or is it just the romantic comedy that nobody wanted to watch? And woe betide you if you forget to rewind it later. Today, all it takes is a few clicks on Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime—and thousands of movies instantly appear in your living room.

Apple Is on the Brink

Apple loses about 1.6 billion dollars and is a company without a plan. While inexpensive Windows PCs are taking the world by storm, Apple gets bogged down with countless computer models and the “Newton” PDA. Although it’s ahead of its time, it flops. Many experts believe the company will barely survive the turn of the millennium.

The Newton is designed to manage schedules, recognize notes, and store information. What every smartphone can do today was still considered a technological revolution back in 1996. IMAGO/Shotshop

Today, Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world—and billions of people carry its products in their pockets every day.

The world is amazed by a sheep named Dolly

The news sounds like science fiction: Researchers have succeeded in cloning a sheep. Dolly becomes the world’s most famous farm animal and sparks debates about the limits of science. Suddenly, a question arises that had previously only appeared in movies: If you can clone a sheep—what’s next?

These two sheep are genetically identical. The footage from Scotland shows how cloning suddenly went from fiction to reality in the mid-1990s. KEYSTONE

Bill Clinton Begins His Second Term

The U.S. economy is booming, unemployment is falling, and America is looking to the future with optimism. Donald Trump? — Back then, he was making headlines mainly as a real estate mogul and tabloid celebrity.

On January 20, 1997, Bill Clinton was sworn in for his second term as U.S. president in Washington. He is still at the height of his popularity—the affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, which will rock the White House, does not come to light until early 1998. KEYSTONE

Boris Yeltsin Rules Russia

Boris Yeltsin poses with his family during the election campaign. Although Yeltsin wins the election once again, Russia is already mired in political and economic turmoil. KEYSTONE

And Vladimir Putin? — At that time, he was still working in the St. Petersburg administration and was virtually unknown outside of Russia.

Switzerland in the Crosshairs of Global Public Opinion

After decades, Swiss banks are coming under international pressure over unclaimed assets belonging to victims of the Nazis. The debate is developing into one of the biggest political crises of the postwar era—and is shaking the country’s self-image.

"Blood Money": With this front-page headline, the "Sunday Times" launches a direct attack on Switzerland. The controversy over unclaimed assets reached its peak in the mid-1990s. KEYSTONE

In Hong Kong, Britain is still in the picture

The glittering metropolis officially belongs to Great Britain, but the days of the crown colony are numbered. Just one year later, it is handed back to China. At the time, hardly anyone suspects the political explosiveness the issue will take on decades later. The red double-decker buses from the British era, on the other hand, still run through Hong Kong to this day.

The last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, fights back tears as the Union Jack is lowered for the last time on June 30, 1997. The handover to China marks the end of a 156-year era. KEYSTONE

Before the vacation, we're heading to the bank

Anyone traveling abroad needs not only patience at the Gotthard Pass, but also lire, D-marks, francs, or schillings. A trip to the bank is just as much a part of the pre-vacation routine as packing your suitcase. And after returning home, there are almost always a few foreign coins left lying in a drawer. The euro?—still a long way off.

The Taliban occupy Kabul

With the capture of the Afghan capital, the Taliban came to power. At the time, events in Afghanistan went largely unnoticed in the West. Today we know that this marked the beginning of a series of events that spans 9/11, the war in Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s return to power, right up to the present day.

Taliban fighters in front of the presidential palace in Kabul. After the capital was captured, former President Mohammed Najibullah was publicly executed. KEYSTONE

Tupac Shakur dies at age 25

After a Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas, the rap superstar is shot on the street. Six days later, he is dead. Because the murder remains unsolved for decades, countless conspiracy theories emerge—ranging from a cover-up to rumors that Tupac only faked his death. The leading theory among investigators today is that the crime was the result of an escalating gang conflict between the West and East Coasts of the U.S. rap scene.

Tupac Shakur at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The photo was taken just three days before the shooting in Las Vegas that would claim the life of the rap superstar at the age of just 25. Associated Press

The Dutroux Case Shocks Europe

The Belgian man kidnaps, abuses, and murders several girls. When it becomes known that the police and the judicial system had overlooked numerous leads, shock turns to anger. Hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets—and in Switzerland, too, people are following the case with horror.

The “White March” in Brussels drew some 300,000 people in 1996. In the wake of the abductions and murders committed by child molester Marc Dutroux, Belgium demanded justice—and an end to the failures of the police and the justice system. KEYSTONE

Switzerland is debating over half as many cars

A popular initiative calls for nothing less than a 50 percent reduction in motorized road traffic within ten years. For some, it’s a visionary plan for the environment and quality of life; for others, it’s a direct attack on drivers’ freedom. The public later votes a clear “no.” Nevertheless, the debate over transportation, climate, and livable cities sounds surprisingly familiar today.

20 francs are sure to spark conversation

Not every revolution takes place in the Federal Palace. In 1996, it made its way into people’s wallets. The new 20-franc bill brought fresh colors, unusual designs, and plenty to talk about at cash registers across the country.

The new 20-franc bill features composer Arthur Honegger. Seeing artists on banknotes is an unusual sight in many people’s wallets. KEYSTONE

Europe Divides Switzerland

Four years after the “no” vote on the EEA—accession to the European single market—the question of Europe is anything but settled. Switzerland is struggling to find its place between going it alone and moving closer to the EU. Not everything is changing: While modems, phone booths, and VHS tapes are disappearing, the question of Europe remains surprisingly persistent.

A computer is causing fears about the future

IBM pits the chess computer Deep Blue against world champion Garry Kasparov. Kasparov manages to win by a narrow margin in 1996. But suddenly it becomes clear that computers can not only perform calculations, but also think. Millions watched spellbound as the match unfolded—an event that today seems like an early harbinger of the AI era.

Garry Kasparov thinks deeply as Deep Blue faces him. The chess world champion narrowly wins the first match in 1996—but the machine has already shown that it can beat humans. Associated Press

Even if you don't smoke, you're still exposed to secondhand smoke

Whether in a restaurant, on a night train, or in the office: cigarette smoke was a part of everyday life in 1996. Although the term “secondhand smoke” was already well known, major smoking bans were still years away.

The whole world is watching Diana

Charles's divorce is one of the biggest media stories of the year. Diana seems freer than ever. The fact that she would die in a car accident in Paris just one year later makes those images from back then particularly moving today.

Princess Diana during a visit to Lahore in February 1996. At the time, the “Queen of Hearts” was on the cusp of a new chapter in her life—and had no idea that she had only a year and a half left to live. KEYSTONE

No one has any idea what's coming

When “The Blue Window” went online, no one knew just how much the Internet would change the world. Three decades later, we carry the Internet in our pockets, talk to artificial intelligence, and stay informed around the clock.

Looking back reveals one thing above all else: The future usually turns out differently—and comes faster—than you think.

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