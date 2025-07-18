The edition of the 100-franc gold vreneli is 2500 pieces. Swissmint

The sales launch of the new Goldvreneli was a disaster due to an IT chaos. Now a conspicuous number of negative Google reviews have disappeared. A coincidence?

Dominik Müller

At the beginning of June, the rush for the limited-edition 100-franc Goldvreneli paralyzed Swissmint's online store.

Now numerous negative Google reviews about this incident can no longer be found.

Swissmint denies having systematically deleted them, while Google refuses to comment.

The sale of a special commemorative coin was due to start at 9 a.m. sharp on July 1: To mark its 100th anniversary, the Federal Mint Swissmint has reissued the legendary 100-franc gold Vreneli. Cost: 3500 francs.

But anyone who called up the online store on time at the time only saw error messages. The site was overloaded due to the huge rush. And when sales finally started at midday, the anniversary gold vreneli had long since sold out in record time.

Disappointed collectors vented their anger on social media and in Google reviews. The comments ranged from "absolutely amateurish" to wild accusations such as "They're selling it back to employees and colleagues!"

Noch 20min bis zum Verkaufsstart vom #Goldvreneli bei Swissmint, aber die Seite ist schon down. — 😺 Thomas B. 🇪🇺 📯 🏳️‍🌈⚛️ (@freeapophis) July 1, 2025

Suddenly the reviews are gone

Almost two and a half weeks later, there is no longer much to see on Google: On Tuesday and Wednesday, users left one negative review each, but the most recent entry before that was a month old (as of Thursday evening), and the following review was already two months ago.

The numerous negative reviews for Swissmint regarding the Goldvreneli IT chaos have suddenly disappeared. Did the mint systematically delete the unfavorable reviews?

"Have reported a few reviews"

When asked by blue News, the company denied this: "Google informed us on July 2 that there were currently 356 reviews about Swissmint. We reported a few reviews on July 3 because they contained hate messages."

On Thursday evening, the total number of reviews was only 74. "We cannot understand why the majority of the reviews were deleted," writes Swissmint.

The deletion was carried out by Google. The technology giant's press office is tight-lipped when asked: "Google generally does not comment on individual cases," it says.

Testimonials must have been experienced

Google's guidelines stipulate that reviews must relate to actual experiences. In addition, the aim is to keep irrelevant and offensive comments as well as hate speech away from company profiles.

This seems important and right. However, it seems unrealistic that all of the deleted comments were in breach of the guidelines, especially as Swissmint also stated that it had only objected to individual reviews.

The IT chaos at Swissmint is a fact, and critical reviews are justified. The same principles also apply to federal authorities and institutions close to the federal government.

