The cantonal school and monastery in Wettingen AG. A riot broke out here last Wednesday. IMAGO/imagebroker

Massive riots at the "Uselütete" in Wettingen: Hooded youths from Kanti Baden are said to have rioted, injured people and caused damage.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Masked students from Kanti Baden disrupted the "Uselütete" in Wettingen by rioting, setting off firecrackers and causing damage to property.

Several people were injured and one student suffered hearing damage.

The school apologizes and is considering consequences, including expulsion. Show more

Massive riots overshadowed the "Uselütete" at the cantonal school in Wettingen: a group of 40 to 50 students from Kanti Baden allegedly went on a rampage on the school grounds last Wednesday, wearing masks.

"Uselütete" is a tradition at some schools to mark the end of the school year.

According to the school management, flour, eggs and vinegar were thrown at people, fireworks and firecrackers were set off and facilities were damaged. Several people were injured, according to theBadener Tagblattnewspaper.

Baden school principal Daniel Franz speaks of "serious incidents". "According to current information, a large group of students from Kanti Baden visited the 'Uselütete' at Kanti Wettingen in the course of the morning," Franz said in a letter obtained by the "Badnener Tagblatt".

The youths were masked and threw "flour, vinegar, eggs and other objects at people", set off "fireworks and firecrackers", injured people and caused damage to property. Wettingen principal Paul Zübli also confirmed the events, the newspaper writes.

Teachers eventually expelled the group from the premises. A firecracker exploded right next to a pupil's head and damaged her hearing. "She is now feeling better again," says Zübli.

Incidents are being dealt with

Days later, Franz is still "stunned" and sees parallels "to hooligans or the so-called black bloc". There are many indications of a coordinated approach.

"The majority of the group clearly came from our school," he says. The proportion of male participants was around 90 percent. "The majority of the group clearly came from our school," he says. Around 90 percent were young men. Some of them had already attracted attention at the school for their transgressive behavior.

Kanti Baden apologizes to the school in Wettingen. The incidents are currently being investigated. In addition to disciplinary measures, criminal proceedings are also being considered. Even an expulsion from school shortly before the Matura is currently being examined, as the newspaper continues.