Masked students went on the rampage at the "Uselütete" in Wettingen - Kanti Baden has now identified numerous people involved and initiated measures. IMAGO/imagebroker

Following the riots at the "Uselütete" in Wettingen, Kanti Baden has identified those involved and initiated measures. The escalated school prank is also being investigated under criminal law.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the "Uselütete" in Wettingen, a high school prank escalated when masked students went on the rampage, threw things at people and caused damage to property.

Kanti Baden identified numerous people involved, initiated measures and filed charges.

The school emphasizes that the behaviour will not be tolerated. Show more

Around three weeks ago, there were massive riots at the "Uselütete" at Wettingen cantonal school: A group of 40 to 50 masked students* from Kanti Baden went on a rampage on the school grounds. "Uselütete" is a tradition at some schools to mark the end of the school year.

Among other things, flour, eggs and vinegar were thrown at people, fireworks and firecrackers were set off and facilities were damaged, as the Badener Tagblatt reported at the time.

Baden school principal Daniel Franz spoke of "serious incidents", apologized to the school in Wettigen and said that the incidents would be dealt with.

External persons also involved

This has now happened. After several weeks of evaluating videos, eyewitness reports and internal statements, numerous people involved have been identified, initial disciplinary action has been taken and criminal charges have been filed against persons unknown, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

As Kanti Baden announced in an email to students, parents and teachers on Tuesday morning, around 40 students had to make written statements about the events. This confirmed the suspicion that the majority of those involved came from Kanti Baden, from the grammar school, business and IT middle school.

Individual students from Wettingen are said to have welcomed the group and led them onto the school grounds. External persons were also among those involved.

Disciplinary measures, expulsion, criminal charges

The school distinguishes between two phases of the events: Initially, numerous young people took part in what was seen as a "Matura prank". However, some of them withdrew when the situation escalated.

In a second phase, there were massive riots in which people were pelted with food and liquids and attacked with fireworks. People wearing masks acted aggressively and caused damage to property.

Rector Daniel Franz told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that a "consistent and differentiated" approach was being taken. While the insight and remorse of many of those involved is recognized, it is clear: "We do not accept this behaviour." The incidents had violated fundamental values such as respect and non-violence.

Disciplinary measures are being prepared against identified pupils. In one case, an application has already been made to the cantonal Department of Education, Culture and Sport to have them removed, and two others are being examined. At the same time, criminal charges are being brought against persons unknown, including for damage to property and possible deception regarding the identity of individual participants.