On Thursday evening, unusual bag checks caused some confusion at Zurich’s Oberer Letten river pool: Security personnel stood at the entrance during opening hours and checked the bags of visitors who wanted to enter the pool.

The Oberer Letten river bath is on the right in the photo.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In addition to regular swimming, Zurich’s Oberer Letten river pool is currently showing Swiss national team games on screens.

On Thursday evening, security personnel conducted unusual bag checks even during regular opening hours, which annoyed many guests.

According to the Department of Sports, this was due to a misunderstanding.

In the future, checks will only take place after the pool closes and at the start of the soccer match.

Summer, sun, the pool: The high temperatures are currently drawing many people to the water, including Zurich’s Oberer Letten river pool. In addition to swimming and food, there’s even more on offer there right now: When the Swiss national team plays, several screens broadcast the games live at the pool.

Officially, the pool is open until 9 p.m.—exactly the time the match kicked off on Thursday. So it was a seamless transition.

However, anyone who wanted to enter the pool at a certain time—around 7:30 p.m.—couldn’t just walk right in: security personnel were stationed at the entrance. Visitors who wanted to enter were asked to open their bags.

This is unusual: Typically, there are no security personnel at the Badi, and bag checks aren’t standard procedure. Consequently, the situation on site drew a few puzzled looks.

Security Personnel Due to World Cup Match

“The security personnel were on site because of the broadcast of the World Cup match,” writes Dorian Eichholzer, media spokesperson for the Zurich Sports Office, in response to an inquiry from blue News.

“Due to a misunderstanding between the catering company in charge and the security personnel, the checks were conducted too early. In the future, they will take place after the pool closes,” the statement continues.

The security staff ensures that no glass or other objects that could cause injury are brought into the pool. “During opening hours, swimmers are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. After the pool closes, bringing glass containers is not permitted,” Eichholzer added.

The deployment of the security team was arranged by the catering company “Lettenbadi GmbH” in consultation with the Sports Office. There were no specific incidents that triggered this measure. According to Eichholzer, the security staff were deployed purely as a preventive measure.

“Security personnel will also be on site for future broadcasts of World Cup matches featuring the Swiss national team. In the future, checks will only be conducted after the pool closes,” he concluded.