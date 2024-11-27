A baker loses his job shortly before retirement. Symbolic image: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

A baker aged 62 was dismissed, which the Federal Supreme Court classified as abusive. Those affected can defend themselves.

A 62-year-old baker who had worked at his company for almost two decades was dismissed in May 2020.

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that this dismissal was abusive.

Those affected are entitled to compensation of up to six months' wages. Show more

A 62-year-old baker who had worked at his company for almost two decades was dismissed in May 2020. Despite his excellent work performance and popularity among colleagues and superiors, he was dismissed after the sales outlets recorded fewer customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and production was reduced.

This decision led to psychological stress for the baker, writes theBeobachter. The cantonal court ruled that the employer had acted recklessly by not discussing the planned restructuring with the employee and ignoring alternative solutions.

The baker received compensation of three months' wages, equivalent to CHF 15,000. The Federal Supreme Court confirmed this decision in October 2024.

According to the "Beobachter", dismissals are considered abusive if they are made for unfair motives, such as the dismissal of employees who stand up for their rights.

Compensation of up to six months' wages

In the case of older, long-term employees in particular, a dismissal can be considered abusive, even if the employment contract is nevertheless terminated. In such cases, those affected can claim compensation of up to six months' wages.

Although there are no fixed age limits, employees aged between 58 and 60 are considered to be older, and a period of service of 12 to 15 years is considered to be long. Dismissals based solely on age or to avoid length of service awards are abusive.

A dismissal is not abusive if the employee is no longer performing or has lost his or her connection. Employers have an increased duty of care towards older employees, but this depends on the individual case.

Employees who consider their dismissal to be abusive should protest in writing during the notice period. This is best done by registered letter, writes the "Beobachter". In the event of disagreement with the employer, those affected can submit a request for arbitration within 180 days of the end of their employment.

