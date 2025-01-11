The "Boulangerie Rossier" in Küttigen AG is closing at the beginning of Ferbuar. Google Street View

Küttigen AG is losing its only bakery: bread and baked goods have been sold in the building since 1891. The owner says it is "hopeless" to find a successor. Nicole Virga, disagrees.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Boulangerie Rossier" bakery in Küttigen AG closes at the beginning of February due to a lack of staff.

The bakery has been in operation since 1891.

The owner of the property says it is "hopeless" to find a successor.

Nicole Virga, who wanted to buy the store, disagrees, but the price was too high. Show more

In Küttigen AG, the "Boulangerie Rossier" bakery on Hauptstrasse, which opened in 2020, is closing its doors at the beginning of February. "Due to the shortage of skilled workers and constantly rising costs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue running our bakery," says owner Pacal Rossier Pascal Rossier to the "Küttiger Anzeiger".

His two predecessors did not run the bakery for long either, at three and five years respectively. Thomas and Susanne Steiner ran the store until 2011 - and they also own the property. There is no successor in sight for tenant Rossier, Thomas Steiner told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper: "This means that an era in Küttigen is coming to an end, which my great-grandfather Jakob Dubs started in 1891 with the simplest of means."

"We would be interested in the Küttigen site"

Finding someone new is "hopeless": "I would be happy to sell the entire property if interested parties come forward who would like to continue running the bakery and bakehouse." Nicole Virga, who runs "Nicoles Gnuss-Egge" with her husband in Gipf-Oberfrick, is not prepared to let these statements stand.

"We would be interested in the Küttigen location," she tells the Aargauer Zeitung. "A lot of interest, in fact." However, the bank advisor advises the couple against buying: The price of the property, which was in need of renovation, was far too high. Another obstacle is that the property includes two apartments and a hairdressing salon. Nicole Virga would need an investor to buy these as well.

Current owner Thomas Steiner considers the sale price to be reasonable: "We are not prepared to sell the property for less than it is worth - if only out of respect for my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, who built up the business."