The Spatz bakery in Oberwinterthur is coming under pressure due to a lack of parking spaces: employees are constantly having to move their cars, which has already led to staff departures, restricted opening hours and a smaller product range.

The Spatz bakery in Oberwinterthur is facing major challenges. The family business has been supplying customers with bread, croissants and cakes since 1973. Now, however, it is not sales that are endangering the business, but the parking situation, as the "Landbote" writes.

Due to the comprehensive introduction of the blue zone in Winterthur, employees have to move their cars every hour and a half. "Our bakers have to leave their croissants lying around, otherwise they could be fined," says owner Sandra Stauffer-Zürcher.

The consequences are already being felt: two employees have left the team, the product range has been reduced and opening hours have been cut. The bakery remains open three days a week, supplemented by a pick-up box and expanded online sales.

But there are hardly any alternatives for early arrivals. "A baker can't cycle to work from Thurgau at 3 a.m.," Stauffer-Zürcher explains to the newspaper.

"Everyone must be treated equally"

Nevertheless, the city of Winterthur is sticking to the regulation. City councillor Katrin Cometta (GLP) refers to the 2021 vote: "Everyone must be treated equally." She rejects exceptions for individual businesses, saying that the rental market for private parking spaces is open to employees. In Oberwinterthur, however, the supply is scarce and expensive.

The Spatz bakery currently has two rented parking spaces. "Unfortunately, there are no more available at the moment," says Stauffer-Zürcher.

The question of location is becoming increasingly important for tradespeople. "I really like being in Winterthur," emphasizes Stauffer-Zürcher, "but the way things are looking for us politically at the moment, it's no fun." Other businesses are even considering legal action - like Zopf Beck in Zurich recently.

The owners, Ellen and Reto Hausammann, sued for loss of sales due to a building site in front of their bakery, but were also unsuccessful in the Federal Court.