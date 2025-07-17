The incident occurred in Nürensdorf ZH. Symbolbild: Google Street View

A balcony on a new building in Nürensdorf ZH snapped off at the end of April. An expert report now shows: The cause was a serious error when installing the load-bearing structure.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A construction error led to the demolition of a balcony in Nürensdorf ZH.

The fault was the incorrect installation of prefabricated iron structures.

The incident delayed the move-in date. Show more

At the end of April, a balcony breaks off a new building in Nürensdorf ZH. Neighbors discovered the crack the next morning. No one is injured. The investigation into the cause has now been completed by an independent engineering firm.

"During the construction work, the prefabricated iron structures were installed incorrectly," says owner René Baumann to the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper. According to the report, the same construction was used for the top balcony as for the two balconies below. However, unlike the others, the top balcony was built inwards and barely protruded from the building.

As a result, only the iron construction for the top balcony remained for the bottom balcony, which was unable to support the weight of a protruding balcony.

No danger with other balconies

There is no reason to worry about the other balconies: "Only this one balcony was affected by the error," Baumann is quoted as saying by the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper. Nevertheless, an application was made to the municipality for additional supports. The latter approved the request.

The incident has led to a delay in the move-in date. Instead of the planned start of August, new tenants will not be able to move into their new home until October 1. Advertisements have recently been placed for three of the fourteen apartments.