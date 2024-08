The broken balcony in Lucerne. Kapo Luzern

The balcony of an apartment on Kellerstrasse in the city of Lucerne broke off on Thursday evening. Two people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, a balcony collapsed in Kellerstrasse in Lucerne, injuring two people. This was reported by the Lucerne police.

The injured persons are a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. They were taken to hospital by the emergency services.

The reason why the balcony broke off is currently being investigated. As a precautionary measure, the remaining residents have been instructed by the police not to enter their balconies until further notice.

