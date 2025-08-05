It is unclear who left the bale collector in the middle of the forest. It is unclear who left the bale collector in the middle of the forest. Aargau cantonal police KAPO AG

A trailer was found in a wooded area in Mülligen AG. It was apparently stolen from a farmer.

Sven Ziegler

On Monday, an orange-colored bale collector was discovered in the Winkelacher forest area near Mülligen AG, not far from the A3. The agricultural implement was hidden in a thicket off a forest path.

The white lettering "CB 104" on the vehicle is striking. Such machines are used to collect and transport bales of hay or straw in fields.

The owner of the agricultural trailer that was found has since contacted the police. The trailer was stolen from him.

According to current information, the bale collector was stolen from a farmer from the canton of Basel-Landschaft. The Basel-Landschaft police have opened an investigation into the case.