Long-time National Councillor and President of the Swiss Green Party until 2023: Balthasar Glättli. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Valentin Flauraud

Balthasar Glättli wants to win a third seat on Zurich City Council for the Greens. In an interview, the National Councillor and former President of the Swiss Green Party criticizes the current city government for being too perfectionist and not moving fast enough on solar projects or cycling infrastructure.

Helene Laube

According to the Tages-Anzeiger,Balthasar Glättli has announced his candidacy for Zurich City Council. He wants to win a third seat for the Greens and thus take aim at the vacant FDP seat, the long-standing National Councillor and former President of the Swiss Green Party told the newspaper. He wants to win the seat at the expense of the FDP. Filippo Leutenegger is no longer standing for the Free Democrats.

A less well-known person would make it more difficult to win an additional seat, which is why Glättli expressed his conviction in the newspaper, saying: "I don't think there is a better person for the job". He criticized the current city government for too much perfectionism and too little speed, for example with solar projects or bicycle infrastructure.

The two Green councillors Daniel Leupi and Karin Rykart will run again. Although the party is already overrepresented in the nine-member body in terms of its share of voters, the Greens of the city of Zurich have decided to run with three candidates in the city council elections in March 2026, the report said