Anyone wanting to buy bananas from Coop in Graubünden these days will need patience. Due to supply problems, the fruit is only available to a limited extent.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bananas are currently only available to a limited extent in several Coop stores in the canton of Graubünden.

This is due to delays in shipping.

The company expects the situation to ease soon. Show more

In the canton of Graubünden, Coop customers currently have to do without bananas in some stores. "The number 1 fruit was no longer available," said one customer to "Südostschweiz" after searching in vain on Wednesday. When asked, the staff told him that only a single box had been delivered, which was quickly sold out.

A Coop spokesperson confirmed delivery problems when asked by the newspaper: "There are delays in shipping." This is causing delays - especially with bananas. Naturaplan Max Havelaar products are among those affected.

The problem apparently exists throughout Switzerland, as Coop reported at the request of "Blick". According to the report, it may temporarily happen that the range is not available in the usual quantities in various regions.

However, the company has a wide range of products and can "offer alternatives", the spokesperson told "Südostschweiz". The available quantities are distributed "fairly and evenly" among the stores. Nevertheless, the fruit is "not available in the usual quantities".

No banana shortage at Migros

The company is also expecting the all-clear soon: "We are currently assuming that the situation will ease steadily from next week," the spokesperson is quoted as saying.

The situation at competitor Migros is different: "There is currently no general banana shortage in Migros stores," a spokesperson told "Südostschweiz". Depending on demand, however, it could happen that individual varieties - such as organic bananas - are temporarily unavailable.

