Zurich celebrates the Sechseläuten Bang after 26:30 minutes - according to the Böögg, summer is coming to an end
Dominik Müller
28.4.2025
Zurich celebrates Sechseläuten on Monday. Read all the developments about the traditional spring festival in the ticker.
18:38
End of the live ticker
And that's the end of our live ticker for Zurich's Sechseläuten. Thank you for your interest and we hope you continue to enjoy reading blue News.
6.37 pm
After the spectacle is before the journey home
Many visitors are currently waiting for the train at Zurich-Stadelhofen station.
6.34 pm
Last year's time undercut
At over 26 minutes, the Böögg is not predicting a dream summer in 2025. The mark of 31 minutes and 28 seconds from the previous year, when the Böögg was not lit at Sechseläuten in Zurich but in Heiden AR in June, has at least been beaten.
18.26 hrs
That's it - the Böögg has exploded
The Böögg has exploded! It lasted 26 minutes and 30 seconds.
6.24 pm
The head just won't explode
There's not much left of the Böögg's head. But this remnant just won't explode. Yet everyone is impatiently waiting for a beautiful summer. The 26-minute mark has now been broken.
18.20 hrs
Now things are suddenly moving fast
The head is burning.
18.17 hrs
There's a bang!
Finally something is happening! The first firecrackers have just gone off loudly.
18.16 hrs
The fire is getting stronger
The 12-minute mark, which stands for a warm summer, has already passed without the fire even coming close to the Böögg. Nevertheless, the flames are blazing ever more fiercely. The Böögg is just under a meter away. The lower part of the pyre is burning fiercely.
18:12
10-minute mark cracked
The 10-minute mark has been passed - and there is still no sign that the explosion is imminent. Let's hope that the beautiful summer will still work out.
18:06
Cautious first 6 minutes
A record is not in the cards this year, that can already be said: 5 minutes after lighting, the flames have not yet worked their way up too far. But still (the memories of last year are still fresh): It's burning!
6.03 pm
The horses are off
The riders are now making their rounds around the Böögg pyre. This tradition is not uncontroversial among animal rights activists, but it is part of Sechseläuten.
6 pm
How long will the Böögg last? Burning starts now
The longer the Böögg burns, the worse the weather will be in summer, as the saying goes. The fastest Böögg exploded in less than 4 minutes in 1956, while the slowest took a whopping 57 minutes to explode in 2023. How long it takes this year will be decided in these minutes.
5.50 pm
10 minutes to go until the Böögg is burned
Sechseläuten is approaching its climax. In 10 minutes, at 6 pm, the Böögg burning will start on Sechseläutenplatz.
5.40 p.m.
Federal Councillor Cassis predicts a lousy summer
"My guess is 32 minutes and 47 seconds," says Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis in an interview with blue News - adding with a laugh: "That's still weeks shorter than last year."
5.27 pm
Our Basel resident discovers Sechseläuten: "Do you like to burn things here?"
Why is it actually called "Sechseläuten" and why is a snowman burned? blue News editor Selena investigates the centuries-old Zurich tradition.
5.10 pm
"It could go faster this year": army chief Thomas Süssli reveals insider tip
As a native of Zurich, Thomas Süssli, head of the army, is present at Sechseläuten. In the video, he reveals why this year's Böögg burning could be quicker than ever.
5.04 pm
Parmelin predicts 15 minutes
"I'm hoping for 15 minutes so that we have a nice summer," says Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in an interview with Tele Züri. But the Minister of Economic Affairs also warns: "We also need rain, which is important for agriculture."
4.39 p.m.
ZZZ President Boller guesses 13 minutes and 13 seconds
"Four Federal Councillors - I don't think that's ever happened before," says a delighted Felix H. Boller, President of the Central Committee of the Zurich Guilds (ZZZ), in an interview with Tele Züri. He is also optimistic that, unlike last year, the Böögg can be burned at 6 pm. He ventures a prediction: "My guess for the Böögg burning is 13 minutes and 13 seconds - even if that brings bad luck."
4.27 pm
What do the guilds do for the rest of the year?
There are 26 guilds in Zurich. After losing their last official functions, the guilds continued to exist as associations from 1866. With the founding of the newer line of guilds, the joint celebration of Sechseläuten and the preservation of tradition and customs became the focus of guild activities. The life of the guilds becomes particularly visible to the public at Sechseläuten. The guildsmen take to the streets in costume and give the city a touch of its past.
Throughout the year, the guilds organize various events within their own ranks. In November, most guilds hold the Martini- or Rechenmahl. At this autumn festival, the association's accounts are approved and the halfway point in the guild calendar is celebrated.
4.23 p.m.
Distinguished guests of honor from Bern
Year after year, Sechseläuten attracts well-known representatives from business and politics to Zurich. This year, four Federal Councillors - Ignazio Cassis, Guy Parmelin, Martin Pfister and Albert Rösti - are taking part.Sechseläuten 2Sechseläuten 2
16:16
Corps provide background music
30 music corps also parade along Bahnhofstrasse and Limmatquai to Sechseläutenplatz. Unsurprisingly, they make music. You can see and hear a small sample in the video.
16.02 hrs
Impressions of the procession to the bonfireSechseläuten 1Sechseläuten 1
15.43 hrs
The main protagonist is ready and set up
3.38 pm
Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin teases: "Lake Zurich is smaller than Lake Geneva"
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is delighted with the Sechseläuten: "It's a good tradition and a lot of fun in this beautiful weather," the Federal Councillor tells SRF. The guests of honor are not just there for the parade. They spend the whole day with their guild and have to give a speech in return. Parmelin is traveling with the Höngg guild.
The content of the speech remains secret. But in an interview with SRF, Parmelin gives an insight - including a little side blow: "I said that Zurich is a beautiful and very expensive city. And that Lake Zurich is smaller than Lake Geneva."
3.24 p.m.
Zug is host canton for the second time
After 2007, Zug is the guest canton at Sechseläuten for the second time. The motto "Cherries, crypto and clichés" is an invitation to experience Switzerland's smallest full canton in all its modern and traditional diversity.
In today's procession, Zug will be represented by more than 300 participants from all eleven of Zug's municipalities - with the respective municipal presidents carrying the municipal flags. The Zug parade delegation focuses on the various carnival groups from the Zug mountain and valley communities as well as the Zug city trade guilds.
15.05 hrs
Parade starts in glorious weather
Around 3500 guild members in colorful costumes, traditional costumes and uniforms, over 350 riders, around 50 exclusively horse-drawn floats and around 30 music corps parade on Sechseläuten Monday via Bahnhofstrasse and Limmatquai to Sechseläutenplatz, where the burning of the Böögg takes place. The procession officially starts at 3 p.m. - in glorious sunshine.
Every year, the procession to the bonfire attracts tens of thousands of spectators to the city of Zurich and hundreds of thousands to their television screens.
2.45 p.m.
Böögg is ready for its final hour
Preparations for the burning of the Böögg began in Zurich on Monday morning. After this highlight of Sechseläuten had to be canceled last year due to the weather, the omens are good this year.
On Monday morning, preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz. The large woodpile, which will be lit at 6 pm, is being erected under the snowman that has already been set up.
Last year, the burning had to be canceled due to strong gusts of wind. It was then held in June in the host canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden - in pouring rain. This year, however, the weather forecast is that it should go ahead without any problems.
The guest canton at this year's spring festival is Zug. Among the more than 100 guests of honor are four federal councillors: Martin Pfister (center), Albert Rösti (SVP), Guy Parmelin (SVP) and Ignazio Cassis (FDP).