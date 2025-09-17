Scary moment for passengers on Swiss flight LX 55: during take-off in Boston, flames suddenly shot out of an engine. The crew aborted the take-off - no one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss Airbus A330 had to abort take-off in Boston due to engine problems.

Videos show flames and smoke from the right engine.

The aircraft took off for Zurich five hours late. Show more

An incident at Boston Logan Airport caused a stir on Tuesday evening: a Swiss aircraft on its way to Zurich had to abort take-off shortly before take-off.

Videos on social media show smoke billowing out of the right engine of the Airbus A330-343, followed shortly afterwards by flames. A loud bang was also heard. The plane then braked abruptly and came to a halt on the runway.

Passenger Molly Furrer described the moment in an interview with NBC Boston: "We were about halfway down the runway when suddenly there was a loud bang and the plane jerked violently, shooting forward. I felt the plane slow down and then skid across the runway until it finally came to a halt."

Plane took off five hours late

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), this was due to engine problems. The pilot then received a warning signal for the right engine and switched it off during take-off.

The Swiss crew reacted routinely and had the aircraft removed from the runway. Landings of other aircraft at the airport also had to be temporarily paused.

The plane was later able to take off again and finally took off for Zurich with a delay of around five hours.

Swiss has not yet issued a statement.