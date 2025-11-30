In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, the right to vote for foreigners will be decided at the ballot box. Keystone

In Vaud and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, cantonal voting rights for foreigners are on the agenda today. Votes will also be held in 13 other cantons. All developments in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Decisions on numerous projects will be taken on Sunday not only at national level, but also in 15 cantons.

The extension of political rights for foreigners has caused the biggest stir in the cantons of Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Vaud.

In Zurich, a vote will be held on the mobility initiative and thus on how to deal with 30 km/h speed limits.

Other topics on the agenda include dental hygiene in Geneva, a minimum wage in Fribourg and the pensions of members of the Graubünden government. Show more

2.16 pm Ausserrhoder reject voting rights for foreigners The voters of the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden clearly approved the totally revised cantonal constitution on Sunday. At the same time, they rejected the introduction of voting rights for foreigners at cantonal level. The completely revised constitution received a majority of 13,891 yes votes (77.8 percent) to 3,960 no votes (22.2 percent). The voter turnout was 50.2 percent. The new constitution is expected to come into force at the beginning of 2027 and will replace the 1996 constitution. The Ausserrhoden government justified the total revision with fundamental social, political and economic changes. At the same time as the constitution, the people of Ausserrhoden voted on the introduction of voting rights for foreigners. This proposal was rejected by 12,831 no votes (72.8 percent) to 4,798 yes votes (27.2 percent). Appenzell Ausserrhoden would have been the first German-speaking canton in Switzerland to allow foreigners to vote at cantonal level.

2.15 p.m. Obwalden hands over cantonal hospital The Obwalden cantonal hospital in Sarnen. (Archive photo) sda Obwalden Cantonal Hospital is to be taken over and operated by Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (Luks). The voters of Obwalden have approved this solution, which is intended to secure the hospital site in Sarnen. The approval was more than clear, with 90.1 percent of votes in favor (12,723 to 1,397 votes). The turnout was 53.2 percent, according to the cantonal authorities. The cantonal council had unanimously approved the bill submitted by the cantonal government and submitted it to a mandatory referendum due to its importance. With the decision of the voters, the Obwalden cantonal hospital will be transformed from a public-law institution into a public limited company, Spital Obwalden AG, on January 1, 2026.

2.11 p.m. Solothurn bans professional lottery Professional lottery will be banned in the canton of Solothurn in future. The voters have clearly approved the ban to protect the club lottery. The voters approved the purchase of a property, but rejected a small reduction in the equalization of burdens between the municipalities. Voters approved the partial revision of the Business and Employment Act, which introduces an "exclusion of licenses for professional lottery providers", with a 68.3 percent share of votes in favour (46,045 votes in favour to 21,316 against). The turnout was 37.6 percent, as reported by the Solothurn state chancellery on Sunday. The ban is intended to strengthen the small club lottery. The government and parliament stated that the traditional club lottery would be retained. This would strengthen the non-profit associations. Professional lottery operators had launched a referendum against the revision. They warned of "organizational chaos". Professionals would guarantee that the lottery events would be orderly, transparent and fair. All parties, with the exception of the SVP, supported the ban.

2.02 p.m. Naubrücke bridge in Laufen BL to be relocated On Sunday, the people of Basel-Landschaft voted clearly in favor of relocating the Naubrücke bridge in Laufen BL. The Birs crossing can now be built at a new location downstream for a total of CHF 46.8 million. 64.9% of voters voted in favor of relocating the bridge and 35.1% against, corresponding to 44,024 yes votes and 23,836 no votes. The turnout was 38.6 percent. While the district council supported the proposal by 77 votes to 2, a local committee had launched a referendum against it, which is why the vote was held. The relocation of the bridge is part of a flood protection project, as part of which the river Birs, which flows through the middle of the municipality, is to be given more space. The aim is to protect Laufen from the kind of flooding that occurred in 2007 and caused major damage. A new route for the cantonal road is also planned for the new bridge.

1.52 pm Bang in the Zurich Oberland - municipality rejects hospital funding The GZO hospital in Wetzikon faces an uncertain future. KEYSTONE Bubikon ZH narrowly rejects the planned share capital increase for GZO Spital Wetzikon: 51.5 percent vote against, with a voter turnout of 52.1 percent. The voters thus followed the recommendation of the municipal council - Bubikon was one of two municipalities whose executive had proposed a no vote. The vote is crucial: the GZO has been in a definitive debt-restructuring moratorium since December 2024. In order to secure operations and financially restructure the hospital, the shareholder municipalities must inject a total of CHF 50 million. The hospital management had repeatedly emphasized that bankruptcy was very likely if the full amount was not raised. What does the no vote mean in concrete terms? It is currently unclear whether another municipality could compensate for the missing amount - or whether Bubikon will remain the only outlier. The count in the other municipalities is still ongoing.

1.37 p.m. St. Gallen voters approve two financial proposals Voters in the canton of St. Gallen have approved the special loan for a so-called clean room at the Buchs campus. The rental costs for the St. Gallen cantonal police in a planned federal intervention center were also approved. The loan of CHF 19.5 million for the clean room at the Buchs campus of the University of Applied Sciences of Eastern Switzerland was approved by 97,244 votes in favor (77.2 percent) to 28,684 against (22.8 percent). The annual rental costs of just under CHF 2.2 million in the new federal intervention center were approved by voters on Sunday with 100,047 votes in favour (79.7 percent) to 25,532 against (20.3 percent). The voter turnout was 39.8 percent. By voting yes to the second bill, the St. Gallen cantonal police will be able to move into a planned new intervention center of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) in St. Margrethen. In addition to 200 to 250 BAZG employees, around 50 St. Gallen police officers are expected to work in the new building from 2029. Gallen police officers will also work in the new building. This should simplify collaboration. The infrastructure can also be shared.

1.35 p.m. FDP defends its seat in the Baselbieter government The FDP retains its seat in the Baselbieter government. Markus Eigenmann won the second round of the by-election with a lead of 2745 votes over Sabine Bucher of the GLP. The mayor of Arlesheim BL received 29,789 votes according to the final results from the state chancellery on Sunday. The GLP candidate and district councillor Sabine Bucher received 27,044 votes after all 86 municipalities in the Basel region had been counted. Voter turnout was 33.3 percent The FDP therefore retains its seat in the five-member Baselbieter government and Eigenmann succeeds his party colleague Monica Gschwind (FDP). The Director of Education will step down at the end of the year after ten years. Eigenmann was considered the favorite for the second ballot, as the SVP had withdrawn its candidate after the first ballot and supported the FDP candidate. Bucher had achieved the best result in the first round of voting on October 26.

1.29 p.m. Biel residents say yes to the budget The city of Biel can implement its budget for the coming year. The voters clearly approved the budget on Sunday: 7758 people voted in favor, 1702 against. The turnout was 31.6 percent, according to the city. The draft budget is considered a temporary solution. In order to balance the general budget for 2026, the municipal council is once again drawing on tied reserves. A total of 22 million francs will come from the "Gains comptables" financing pot. Without this withdrawal, the budget would not have been balanced.

1.28 p.m. Canton of Vaud does not want voting rights for foreigners Foreign nationals resident in the canton of Vaud will still not be allowed to vote at cantonal level. The initiative to grant them this right was clearly rejected at the ballot box on Sunday. The initiative, launched by the citizens' movement Ag!ssons and supported by the left, failed with 63.6 percent of votes against. The initiative called for foreigners to be allowed to vote in cantonal referendums under certain conditions (at least three years of residence in the canton and at least ten years in Switzerland), as has been the case at communal level since 2003. However, the people of Vaud did not want to change the system. A similar initiative had already been rejected in 2011 - at that time with almost 70 percent voting no. Sunday's result is a success for the FDP and the SVP, who had fought against the proposal together with the Ligue vaudoise. In their view, cantonal voting rights must remain inextricably linked to Swiss citizenship.

1.05 p.m. No more golden parachute for Graubünden's former government councillors The current members of the Graubünden government. In future, members of the government will no longer receive a pension. (Archive image) Keystone Members of the Graubünden government will no longer receive a pension after leaving office. The electorate voted on Sunday to abolish the golden parachute without replacement. They clearly accepted a corresponding SVP popular initiative. The SVP initiative received 37,995 votes in favor and 20,137 against, resulting in a 65.36% "yes" vote. Parliament's counter-proposal, which aimed to limit the pension to three years, was rejected by 29,836 votes to 26,659 (52.81% against). The turnout was 41.89 percent.

1.03 p.m. Schaffhausen voters say yes to new cantonal hospital Schaffhausen is to receive a new cantonal hospital. sda The voters of Schaffhausen have approved the cantonal contribution of 130 million francs for the construction of a new cantonal hospital by a large majority. The total investment amounts to over 400 million francs. The proportion of votes in favor was 84.8 percent. A total of 29,357 yes votes and 5270 no votes were counted. The turnout was 66.9 percent. The need for a new hospital was undisputed. There was hardly any opposition to the canton's contribution, which consists of two parts: 70 million francs are to flow from the cantonal treasury as an equity contribution to the hospitals, which are organized as a public limited company. In addition, the canton is to grant loans of up to CHF 60 million for the new building. In addition to the approximately 130 million francs from the canton, the Schaffhausen hospitals are to take out a bank loan or a loan of around 100 million francs. The conditions under which this is to take place and whether the canton will be liable for the loan in any way are currently unclear. The hospital can raise the remaining 170 million francs from its own funds.

12.35 p.m. Nidwalden rejects stricter control of the government The government building of the canton of Nidwalden. (Archive photo) sda The members of the Nidwalden cantonal government can continue to freely determine which board mandates they wish to take on. Voters have rejected the popular initiative "Yes to independence - regulate board mandates". The Green Party's initiative failed with 66.5% of votes against (10,035 to 5046 votes). The turnout was 49.2 percent. The government office in the canton of Nidwalden is only a main office and not a full-time office. Government councillors therefore officially only work eighty percent of the time and are allowed to pursue a secondary occupation. This also includes board memberships. The Greens feared that such mandates could lead to conflicts of interest. They therefore demanded that executive members should only be allowed to take on board mandates if they are in the interests of the canton. In addition, such mandates should be approved in advance by the supervisory committee of the cantonal parliament. The government and parliament rejected the initiative. They referred to existing disclosure obligations as well as incompatibility and recusal rules. In addition, the initiative is unbalanced, as it effectively bans private directorships, while still allowing functions on the executive board.

12.19 p.m. Zurich population wants less 30 km/h In the canton of Zurich, initial projections indicate a clear approval of the mobility initiative. Around 65% of voters are in favor of the initiative. The initiative calls for decisions on 30 km/h speed limits on main roads to be made at cantonal rather than municipal level in future. The proposal was supported by the FDP, SVP, Center Party and EDU.

12.10 p.m. FDP candidate narrowly ahead in Baselbieter government replacement election After 55 of 86 municipalities have been counted, FDP candidate Markus Eigenmann is narrowly in first place in the second round of the election to replace the government in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. He has received 9982 votes so far, as the cantonal chancellery announced on Sunday. According to the interim results, Basel-Landschaft FDP candidate Markus Eigenmann is ahead in the election to replace the cantonal councillor in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. (archive picture) Keystone The GLP candidate Sabine Bucher is a close second with 9355 votes. Bucher had achieved the best result in the first round of voting on October 26. This by-election will reveal who will succeed Monica Gschwind (FDP). The Director of Education will step down at the end of the year.

The polls close at 12 noon. From then on, the first results from the cantons are expected.

Appenzell Ausserrhoden

Appenzell Ausserrhoden could become the first German-speaking canton in Switzerland to allow foreigners to vote at cantonal level.

Vaud

The canton of Vaud is also deciding - not for the first time - on extending political rights to foreign nationals. An initiative is calling for foreign nationals to be able to vote and be elected at cantonal level. The FDP and SVP are calling for the initiative to be rejected.

The two other proposals that will be put to the people of Vaud are also about voting rights. An amendment to the constitution should also grant people who are under guardianship the right to vote at cantonal and communal level. The third bill is intended to allow Vaud residents living abroad to take part in elections to the Council of States.

Zurich

The Zurich electorate decides whether municipalities should be given priority in major land or house sales. There is a counter-proposal to the pre-emption initiative: This wants to double cantonal housing subsidies. The people of Zurich will also vote on the mobility initiative. It demands that 30 km/h should only be permitted on main roads in exceptional cases and on short stretches.

The Pirate Party's initiative "For a fundamental right to digital integrity" will also be put to the vote. It calls for a "right to a mobile phone-free life". The initiative is countered by a counter-proposal, which stipulates that the canton should ensure that fundamental rights are upheld in the digital space. And finally, voters will decide whether the canton of Zurich should spend more money on premium reductions.

Fribourg

Voters in the canton of Fribourg will decide on the introduction of a minimum wage. The legislative initiative comes from the left and trade unions. The government, parliament and the business community reject the proposal.

Grisons

The people of Graubünden are voting on the future pensions of retiring members of government. If the SVP has its way, such a pension will be abolished without replacement. The SVP initiative and the counter-proposal will be put to a vote by the people of Graubünden. If they reject both, the lifelong pension will be retained in accordance with the current law.

Lucerne

The canton of Lucerne should provide more support for childcare to supplement family life. The SP's daycare initiative and a counter-proposal from the government want to take a different approach to the level of financial contributions and the division of responsibilities between the canton and municipalities.

Zug

In Zug, voters will decide on the political rights of mentally impaired people. The population will also vote on a reduction in the tax rate and a contribution to promoting Zug as a business location due to the OECD minimum tax.

Obwalden

The Obwalden cantonal hospital is to be run by the Lucerne cantonal hospital. Voters decide whether the hospital in Sarnen should be converted into an AG and join the largest hospital in Central Switzerland.

Uri

Teachers in Uri have launched a referendum against the new school ordinance due to the merely voluntary financing of certain personnel resources. The cantonal electorate will now decide on the matter.

Solothurn

Solothurn voters decide on a ban on professional lotteries. The canton wants to strengthen the club lottery. In addition, the people are to approve the purchase of a property and a small reduction in the equalization of burdens between the municipalities.

Basel-Landschaft

The voters of Basel-Landschaft have to decide on two cantonal proposals. They will vote on whether recipients of supplementary benefits (EL) with assets should be asked to pay more and on the relocation of the Naubrücke bridge in Laufen.

Nidwalden

Voters in Nidwalden will decide at the ballot box whether members of the cantonal government should be subject to stricter rules for board memberships in future.

Schaffhausen

The cantonal hospital in Schaffhausen is to be renovated at a cost of around CHF 400 million. Voters will decide on a cantonal contribution of 130 million francs.

St. Gallen

And in the canton of St. Gallen, two financial proposals will be put to the vote: One is a special loan for a so-called clean room at the Buchs campus. In addition, the St. Gallen cantonal police are to rent space in the new federal intervention center.

Geneva

In the canton of Geneva, the people can decide on the SP initiative "For affordable dental care for the whole population" and a counter-proposal. The total costs are estimated at CHF 45.5 million per year. According to the SP, a third of this amount could be financed by a tax on sugary drinks.