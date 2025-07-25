On Thursday afternoon, the Valiant Bank was robbed by an unknown assailant. The suspected perpetrator is on the run. KAPO LU

An unknown person robbed the Valiant Bank in Willisau on Thursday afternoon and fled with cash. The Lucerne police are searching for the perpetrator and are asking the public for information.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you An armed robbery was committed at the Valiant Bank in Willisau LU on Thursday afternoon.

The perpetrators demanded cash at gunpoint and then fled.

The unknown person was masked and possibly on a motorcycle. The Lucerne police are investigating and are asking the public for information. Show more

An armed robbery was committed in Willisau LU on Thursday afternoon. A previously unknown person demanded money from the Valiant Bank at Bruggmatt 1 and then fled. The Lucerne police have launched a manhunt and are looking for witnesses.

According to Lucerne police, the perpetrators entered the bank's counter at 4 pm. There they threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded cash. The person then fled with an unknown sum of money.

The bank is located at the address Bruggmatt 1, Willisau. Swisstopo

At the time of the robbery, the perpetrator was wearing dark trousers, a gray jacket and a motorcycle helmet. It is not yet clear whether it was a woman or a man.

The police investigation is ongoing. In addition, two mugshots have been published that could possibly help identify the perpetrators.

According to initial findings, the escape may have taken place on a motorcycle. The police are therefore asking anyone who has made suspicious observations in the vicinity of the bank or who can provide information about the escape to get in touch. Information can be obtained from the Lucerne police on 041 248 81 17.

