After the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the operators are coming under further pressure. Research from France now shows that Jacques M. had already been convicted of serious offenses there.
03.01.2026, 06:46
Sven Ziegler
According to the French media, the operator of the fire bar in Crans-Montana was previously imprisoned for fraud and deprivation of liberty.
The investigation is focusing on possible security flaws and alterations to the bar's basement.
It is currently unclear whether criminal charges will be brought, as the presumption of innocence applies.
Following the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of at least 40 people on New Year's Day, the couple who ran the bar are increasingly at the center of the investigation. Survivors had expressed massive criticism of the safety conditions in the bar early on. On Friday, Jacques and Jessica M. were questioned by the authorities.
As the French newspaper "Le Parisien" reports, Jacques M. has been known to law enforcement authorities in France for decades. He is said to have been involved in cases of pimping around 30 years ago. He also served a prison sentence in Savoie, France, around 20 years ago for fraud, kidnapping and deprivation of liberty.
At the same time, the Valais authorities are investigating whether the bar complied with the applicable fire safety regulations. The focus is particularly on conversions in the basement. According to investigators, M. had carried out numerous works himself after taking over the bar. Photos on the bar's Facebook page, which has since been deleted, show, among other things, foam panels installed on the ceiling and structural work on the stairs.
These stairs played a central role in the accident. Survivors report that it was the only escape route from the basement. Due to its narrow design, it quickly became a deadly bottleneck in the event of a fire.