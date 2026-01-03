Jessica and Jacques M. ran the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana. X

After the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the operators are coming under further pressure. Research from France now shows that Jacques M. had already been convicted of serious offenses there.

According to the French media, the operator of the fire bar in Crans-Montana was previously imprisoned for fraud and deprivation of liberty.

The investigation is focusing on possible security flaws and alterations to the bar's basement.

It is currently unclear whether criminal charges will be brought, as the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Following the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of at least 40 people on New Year's Day, the couple who ran the bar are increasingly at the center of the investigation. Survivors had expressed massive criticism of the safety conditions in the bar early on. On Friday, Jacques and Jessica M. were questioned by the authorities.

As the French newspaper "Le Parisien" reports, Jacques M. has been known to law enforcement authorities in France for decades. He is said to have been involved in cases of pimping around 30 years ago. He also served a prison sentence in Savoie, France, around 20 years ago for fraud, kidnapping and deprivation of liberty.

A police source told the newspaper that M. had not been involved in organized crime since then. The convictions at the time were a long time ago, but now remain part of the public debate surrounding the Crans-Montana accident.

Sparklers were probably the trigger

At the same time, the Valais authorities are investigating whether the bar complied with the applicable fire safety regulations. The focus is particularly on conversions in the basement. According to investigators, M. had carried out numerous works himself after taking over the bar. Photos on the bar's Facebook page, which has since been deleted, show, among other things, foam panels installed on the ceiling and structural work on the stairs.

These stairs played a central role in the accident. Survivors report that it was the only escape route from the basement. Due to its narrow design, it quickly became a deadly bottleneck in the event of a fire.

According to previous findings , the fire could have been started by sparklers that ignited the ceiling cladding. The investigation is still ongoing. According to the Valais authorities, it is still unclear whether there will be any criminal consequences. Among other things, proceedings for involuntary manslaughter are possible. The presumption of innocence applies.